Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) took the occasion of the country’s full and unrestricted reopening today as an opportunity to point out a busy event and attraction schedule they hope will bring a variety of people from around the world to the kingdom. From new flight schedules to international political and business meetings to sporting events, exciting new restaurants, and several new theme parks, the TAT laid out exciting options to stimulate their “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.

FLIGHTS

The TAT shared updates to Thai Airways International’s 2022-2023 winter schedule for October through the end of March. They’re adding extra flights to some of their more popular routes among their current 34 destinations in Asia, Australia, and Europe. From Bangkok, the airline will operate 21 different daily international flights around the world.

Europe London Paris Copenhagen Frankfurt Zurich

Australia Sydney Melbourne

Asia Tokyo Osaka Fukuoka Hong Kong Jakarta Kuala Lumpur Manila Seoul Singapore Taipei

South Asia Dhaka Karachi Mumbai New Delhi



MEETINGS

Thailand has been playing host to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, with Bangkok hosting the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting as well as the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting from August 14 to August 28. Then the SME Ministerial Meeting was held last month from September 5 to September 10 in Phuket.

This month, the meeting schedule continues, with the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Thailand from October 19 to October 21. All of these meetings lead up to the big event, the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week which will take place next month from November 14 to November 19.

EVENTS

Thailand has several high-profile events ongoing and on the schedule shortly. The popular Vegetarian Festival is underway now throughout the country. It kicked off on September 24 and will continue through October 5. The third MotoGP World Championship motorcycle racing event to happen in Thailand is going on this weekend. The OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022 is held in Buri Ram at the Chang International Circuit through tomorrow.

Local and international art will be highlighted throughout Bangkok for the next four months. The Bangkok Art Biennale for 2022 is set to launch on October 22. It will feature 73 local and international artists and will feature artwork around Bangkok through February 23.

EATING AND ATTRACTIONS

At the end of this year, the arbiters of fine dining Michelin are scheduled to release the sixth edition of their guide to Thailand. It is expected to highlight Northern cuisines with entries from Isaan for the first time instead of just standard coverage of Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phang Nga, and Ayutthaya. The expansion hopes to draw foodies to explore more of Thailand.

Three new major Theme Park attractions are opening in 2022. Carnival Magic opened to a strong turnout in Phuket last week. In just under two weeks, Columbia Pictures it’s set to open its first theme park in the world. They chose Bang Saray, just outside of Pattaya, for their flagship park Aquaverse. It will feature rides and attractions based on popular movies and TV shows in its catalogue, such as Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, and Ghostbusters. Next month, Bangkok World is scheduled to open and create a massive tribute to the traditional local markets of Thailand with over 500 vendor stalls for shopping planned.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

Visit Carnival Magic? Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE