South
Koh Tao deaths: Phuket hotel owner and wife found dead in pool
More mysterious deaths on Koh Tao, in the Gulf of Thailand, as the owner of a 5-star hotel in Phuket and his wife were found dead at the bottom of their hotel swimming pool. Police are looking for details for the case, reported at about 4:45 pm yesterday afternoon. The island off the Surat Thani province coast has gained notoriety after a string of suspicious and sensationalised deaths over the years.
34 year old Ratish Sachathamakul left his parents lounging by the resort pool and went for a stroll on the beach. He was stunned when he returned to his beach resort to find his 59 year old father Rakeshwar and 55 year old mother Anshoo laying at the bottom of the pool. In shock, he called for hotel staff to help and dove into the pool to drag their bodies to the surface.
Hotel staff called police and rescue workers, and when Koh Tao police arrived with rescue workers in tow, they found the bodies of the couple laying by the side of the pool, unresponsive. They immediately administered CPR but were unable to resuscitate the pair. Police say, that, at the scene of their death, there were no apparent signs of any struggle. Medical professionals at Koh Tao hospital declared the cause of their deaths to be “drowning”.
Rakeshwar was the CEO and co-owner of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach as well as the owner of a plastics company. The couple had been married 37 years since 1984.
The investigation into their deaths is hampered by a lack of evidence as the Koh Tao resort’s CCTV cameras by the pool area are broken, so there is no video footage of what happened. As of now, police officers don’t have any ideas about foul play and suspect that possibly one person was swimming and had some sort of trouble prompting their spouse to dive in and attempt to rescue them but fail,ed resulting in both of them drowning.
Wherever the investigation and details lead, the case is sure to attract a lot of media attention. Koh Tao has had a gruesome string of mysterious deaths over the years, leading some British tabloids to label it “Murder Island” and “Death Island”, and left the small scuba-diving haven with a tarnished reputation.
The high profile deaths of British backpackers Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in 2014 garnered global coverage and outrage when 2 young Burmese men were charged over the murders despite allegations of a cover-up and botched DNA evidence presented at their trials.
SOURCE:The Phuket News
Insurgency
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Officers in Thailand’s Deep South have arrested a man for allegedly selling assault rifles that were stolen from a military base in Narathiwat, a province by the Malaysian border with ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency. 6 out of the 26 AK102 assault rifles stolen from the the 4th Army Area base have been found. Earlier reports said 28 assault rifles were stolen from the base.
A man identified as Hazan Samae was arrested. Police say he confessed to selling the rifles. Reports say the guns were being used by insurgents. The other rifles are still missing.
Following reports of the missing assault rifles, troops in Narathiwat were ordered to report the inventory of weapons at the military arms depots. 9 more AK102 assault rifles were reported missing from 4 other armories.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Investigation over Hat Yai woman’s death after vaccine
An investigation has begun into the death of a woman in Hat Yai who died 2 weeks after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine to see if the death was related to the jab. A friend had suggested the possibility of a negative reaction due to the birth control pills the woman was taking combined with the vaccine, as blood clotting is a potential side effect of both.
The woman, 32 year old Naririn Angthong was from the Yala province, and received the Sinovac vaccine at Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla on May 14, 2 weeks before her death. She went to a private hospital for help 5 days later, saying she felt weakness throughout her body and was experiencing fainting. After she was feeling a bit better, she was sent home and seemed fine.
According to the standard procedure of 30 minutes observation after injection and followups through the Mor Prom Line app, she had felt discomfort right away, and reported online headaches and muscle pain the next day. One week later she again reported a headache along with muscle pain and fatigue.
Then on the morning of May 27, 13 days after receiving the first dose of Sinovac, she was rushed back to Hat Yai Hospital after collapsing. She died only a few hours later from blood clotting in her lungs. She had no known pre-existing conditions prior to receiving the vaccine or before her death.
Health officials are investigating the case to see if her death can be directly linked to the vaccine or if the clotting was unrelated. The director of Hat Yai Hospital says that the results of the investigation will be delivered to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Public Health Ministry who will handle the issue from there.
The Disease Control Department is asking the family of the woman for permission to perform an autopsy to gather further information with provincial panels on adverse events following immunity, a network of experts created to study problems after receiving a vaccine. A doctor found her death was caused by her heart stopping suddenly, likely due to a pulmonary embolism, where the artery that moves blood to the lungs is blocked.
Officials will practice precautions of contacting everyone who received Sinovac vaccines from the same lot. They will look specifically for women who are in the reproductive age range who might be on birth control and be susceptible to similar problems.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Insurgency
More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat
Police suspect insurgents stole at least 37 assault rifles from armories in 5 districts in the Deep South province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia and is prone to violence due to the religious separatist insurgency. Police have been checking the stock of each arms depot in the province.
On May 18, police reported that 28 AK102s were missing from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company. Following the report of the missing assault rifles, police throughout the province did a count of the number of rifles stocked in the armories found that 9 more rifles are now missing. The firearms were stolen from arms depots in the Muang, Su-ngai Kolok, Rue So, Sri Sakhon and Su-ngai Padi districts.
With the ongoing insurgent violence and clashes between insurgents and Thai officers, police the guns were stolen by insurgents in the area. Earlier this month, officers found at an assault rifle at a suspected insurgent’s home after a shootout. On May 11, the 30 year old man, who was wanted on murder charges, was shot dead in a clash with police and soldiers. Officers searched the area after the gunfire exchange. More than 100 bullets were on the ground and officers found a AK102 rifle and a 11mm gun.
Officers suspect the man stole the assault rife in March from a territorial defence volunteer who was shot and killed.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Stefan Svensson
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 6:21 pm
Donald duck story! Again…! The son is probably the upcoming suspect in this case. Corona depression???? Tragic story
Prison planet
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 6:24 pm
Every “legit” government is backed by nothing more than a squad of kangaroo courts that cover up crimes of buddies. Such as murder, pedophilia, theft. If its you or I who get caught, justice is always served brutally. If its one of them, eh, the camera was broken. Must have been an accident. By no means am I trying to single out Thailand. You should see what goes on in USA. They all do it.