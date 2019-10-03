Bangkok’s Dream World has unexpected new attraction | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction

Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction

PHOTOS: Matichon Online

Upside down roller coaster? Scary Haunted House? Dinosaurs? What’s the exciting new attraction???

The Dream World Amusement Park in Tanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, has an unexpected new attraction and Instagram opportunity with its, wait for it….

Male toilet.

The new men’s urinals have become a hit according to Matichon Online.

So what’s all the fuss over a mens toilet? The creator has fitted special one-way glass which allows users to see people walking outside, but those on the outside can’t see in.

A park attendant at the new theme park says it’s become an unexpected hit.

“Many first-time users are shocked to see people milling on the outside, but they laugh when I tell them that it is just a gimmick.”

Expect a few cases of ‘stage fright’ as some men may not be able to ‘get things happening’ thinking that people looking at them.

SOURCE: Matichon Online

Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction | News by The Thaiger Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction | News by The Thaiger Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction | News by The Thaiger

