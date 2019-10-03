‘Impeachment nonsense’ is to blame for Wall Street rout – US President Trump | The Thaiger

World
‘Impeachment nonsense’ is to blame for Wall Street rout – US President Trump
“Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index signaled that September was the worst month for US manufacturing in more than a decade.”
October’s history as an irritating month for world stocks reared its head again after only two days as markets plunged on fears, both real and imagined.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up all its September gains and then some, plunging more than 800 points. Technology received the biggest shellacking, with Visa, Intel, and Cisco all running in the deep red.
Analysts point to Tuesday’s dismal US manufacturing report, with fears of further economic slowdown, complications over Brexit and never-ending trade anxiety weighing on investors.
Sam Stovall of CFRA Research says that October’s reputation is preceding itself.
“Historically, October has witnessed 30% higher volatility than any other month.”
The Dow blue chips slumped nearly 600 points, or more than 2%, in yesterday’s afternoon trading. Wednesday’s mayhem followed a rocky start on Tuesday, which saw a 344 point drop after the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index signalled that September was the worst month for US manufacturing in more than a decade. Tuesday wiped out all of September’s market gains.
The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and Nasdaq composite index were 2% in the red Wednesday, the worst day for stocks since August 23. All 11 stock market sectors had sunk by early afternoon, led by the industrials and the information sector.
Analysts were finding it difficult to put an exact cause on the selloff. Some referred to October itself as a jinx month that hosted historic crashes in 1929, 1987, 1997 and the financial meltdown of 2008. The month is also known for being a “bottom” for bear markets that have then reversed and turned upward. Others even speculated that Sen. Bernie Sanders. a Democratic presidential candidate, exacerbated the sell-off because of reported health problems. Some on Wall Street fears that Sanders’ Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be unfriendly to Wall Street if she won the presidency.
“It is all speculation on the source of weakness in the near term,” said Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management.
“Manufacturing was disappointing. Job growth is slowing. In the very short term, the algorithms are reading the headlines and the sell programs are taking over. I am not panicking yet.”
President President Trump blamed “all of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere.” In a tweet midday Wednesday, he blamed the inquiry for “driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!”
Trump’s tweet marked the second time in two days that he has punted the blame for negative economic news. On Tuesday, in the wake of the dismal manufacturing report, he tweeted that Fed Chair “Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected.”
“Fed Rate too high. They are their own worst enemies, they don’t have a clue. Pathetic!” he wrote.
The impeachment drama comes as economists have grown more concerned that the ongoing US-China trade war and the slump in manufacturing could have ripple effects for the rest of the US economy.
“There is no end in sight to this slowdown, the recession risk is real,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, in an email to clients Tuesday.
Hiring cooled in August, and a new report Wednesday from ADP and Moody’s Analytics found that the private sector created more jobs than expected in September, even while the pace slowed alongside concerns of a tight labor market.
American consumers are increasingly propping up the global economy, but there are concerns that confidence could begin to slip. US vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% during the third quarter with demand for the top-selling F-series pickup starting to slouch. The company’s stock was down 4% midday Wednesday.
Tuesday’s manufacturing news erased hopes of a quick turnaround for the industry and bruised Trump’s vows to revive American blue-collar jobs. Manufacturing fell into a “technical recession” in the first half of the year, and the latest ISM data suggests that situation is only growing more grave.
The European markets were on a downturn, with the FTSE down more than 230 points, or 3.2%, and the DAX down nearly 300 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 was also roughly 50 points in the red.
US will slap tariffs on EU following Airbus trade ruling
PHOTO: Airbus factory in Toulouse, France – Manatour.fr
The US is making more trade waves, in addition to its long-running trade war with China. Now it’s taking on the largest trade bloc in the world – the European Union.
Aircraft and agricultural items from Europe will now be subject to US tariffs in the latest round of a long legal fight. The move sets the stage for tit-for-tat trade escalation between the US and European Union. The US will impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion worth of European imports in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to airplane maker Airbus.
Critics sound alarm as Singapore’s ‘fake news’ law start today
Singapore’s new law to combat “fake news” came into effect today despite criticism from tech giants and activists, who are labelling the tough rules as a “chilling” attempt to stifle dissent.
The law gives government ministers powers to order social media sites to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false, and in extreme cases get them taken down.
Facebook, Twitter and Google – who have their Asian headquarters in Singapore – were given temporary exemptions from a handful of provisions in the act to give them time to adapt. Singapore has long used a heavy-handed approach to controlling the media on the island, stifling debate and alternative media voices. The island’s main newspaper The Straits Times is considered a PR outlet for the Singapore government.
In the latest clampdown, if an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore’s interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to SG$1 million (22 million baht), while individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years.
While Singapore may be regarded as one of the most economically free and liveable cities in the world, it doesn’t fare as well when it comes to press freedom and censorship. The skyscraper-laden financial hub languishes near the bottom of global rankings at 151st out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index – time.com
Authorities in the tightly controlled country – long criticised for restricting civil liberties – insist the measures are necessary to stop the “circulation of falsehoods that could sow divisions in society and erode trust in institutions”. But the laws have sparked outrage from rights groups, who fear they could stifle online discussion, tech companies and media organisations.
Activists fear the legislation could also be used to crack down on dissent in the run-up to a general election in Singapore, expected within months, and there are concerns it could erode academic freedoms.
Journalist and activist Kirsten Han, who is the editor-in-chief of independent media outlet New Naratif, said the legislation was “extremely worrying”.
“It’s such a broad law that it’s hard to predict how it’s going to be applied. What’s of immediate concern is the chilling effect and the further entrenchment of self-censorship.”
After the law was passed in May, Google said it was concerned the legislation will “hurt innovation and the growth of the digital information ecosystem”.
Poor press freedom record
Critics are especially concerned it will be up to authorities alone to judge what is “fake news”, but the government insists any decision can be challenged in the courts. It will cost just SG$200 to file an appeal and there will be no court fees for the first three days of hearings, an apparent response to complaints that most people don’t have the means to take on the government.
S. Iswaran, the Singapore minister for communications and information, insisted the law was “not so much about controlling free speech”.
“We share the common objective of wanting to allow people to engage on social media platforms… in order to have that contest of ideas,” he told CNBC.
The law could be a concern for international media, many of which have sizeable operations in the city-state. Singapore’s domestic media are largely pro-government and the country ranks very poorly in the Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index – 151st out of 180 countries, surrounded by countries like Russia, Bangladesh, Rwanda and Iraq.
The financial hub of 5.7 million people is among several countries to have passed laws against fake news, and there are genuine concerns misinformation has been used to manipulate elections and target minority groups. But observers say authoritarian regimes around the world – encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s “war on fake news” – are exaggerating the threat to crack down on critical media.
Four bodies recovered, two missing after bridge collapse in Taiwan – VIDEO
“The petrol tanker burst into flames at some point after it hit the water, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.”
Four bodies have been recovered from under a collapsed bridge in Taiwan as searches continued for two people still missing when the structure smashed onto fishing boats moored underneath.
The National Fire Agency reports that two bodies were retrieved in the waters near a boat stuck underneath the shattered bridge while the others were found near a badly damaged boat that was dragged out from under the structure yesterday morning.
Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the 140 metre long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan’s east coast early yesterday. In the video, a vertical cable at the centre of the bridge’s steel arch suddenly snaps.
The road then collapses into the water, crashing down on three fishing boats as a petrol tanker which nearly made it across also plunged into the water. Twelve people were injured, including six Filipino and three Indonesian fishing workers, the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker, and two coastguard personnel.
The petrol tanker burst into flames at some point after it hit the water, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.
The local landmark was completed in 1998 and spanned a small fishing port. It was featured in a number of TV dramas and commercials. Taiwan was skirted by a typhoon on Monday night, which brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the east coast. But at the time of the bridge collapse, the weather was fine.
Taiwan has a huge fishing industry and many of those who work on its boats are low-paid migrant workers from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Previous serious bridge incidents in Taiwan have mostly been related to typhoons. In 2009, two bridges were badly damaged by Typhoon Morakot, which left more than 400 people dead.
