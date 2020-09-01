Chiang Mai
Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured
A Lampang loo has exploded, blowing out the bathroom door and a hole in the roof. One female family member was injured in the explosion. The Sawang Nakorn Lampang Thammasathan volunteer rescuers arrived at the commercial premises in downtown Lampang on Sunday. The downstairs area was rented by a company selling cleaning equipment. Lampang is just south of Chiang Mai.
The emergency responders found a scene of devastation. The toilet door had been blasted away and the bits and pieces of broken toilet and the bathroom door were strewn around the adjacent kitchen. The actual toilet was in pieces and all the windows had been blown out as well, leaving a trail of broken glass around the area. Some of the tiles on the wall of the bathroom were also blown off in the blast. Food in the kitchen had also been littered around the room, along with dishes and glassware.
The injured woman had already been taken to hospital by the time the rescue team arrived. There was a big hole in the floor and the force of the explosion had blown a hole in the roof as well.
Investigators first suspected a gas leak but officials from PTT Lampang came to inspect the scene and found the gas pipes and system to be working normally and not involved in the incident. They later speculated that the building’s septic tank had built up so much pressure from the gasses trapped inside, it exploded in the only direction it could – up.
Police now believe that gasses in the septic tank were leaking into the kitchen of the property and a spark had ignited the explosion. Police say that it was lucky no one was actually sitting on the toilet at the time of the explosion. The woman, who was thought to be in the kitchen at the time, remains in hospital but her injuries were not life-threatening.
Chiang Mai
Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO
In a presumed suicide, a boxer from Yemen reportedly jumped to his death from his fifth floor hotel room in Chiang Mai. Police in Chiang Mai’s central district were informed of a man falling from a hotel in Sriphum subdistrict last night. At the scene, they found the body of 23 year old Ahmed “Kovid” al-Aidros, a Yemeni national, with injuries caused by the fall. Officers questioned his Thai girlfriend, who reportedly told police that the dead man was a boxer who had been living in Thailand for more than two years and participated in boxing tournaments throughout the country. […]
Weather
North cleans up after wet weekend
5 provinces in Thailand’s North – Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan and Phrae – all suffered serious flooding on Saturday, causing damage in 15 districts, 189 villages and more than 1,400 households. Nan province suffered the most, with 960 households in 6 subdistricts damaged and 1 person dead. Officials in Chiang Mai warned visitors and residents to stay away from the region’s waterfalls. Doi Inthanon National Park officials say that flash floods were caused by heavy rains and making the waterfalls unsafe and unpredictable due to the high water flows at the moment. Kritsiam Kongsatree, the Doi Inthanon National Park […]
Crime
Woman’s body pulled from Mae Ping River in Chiang Mai
Police and rescue staff in Chiang Mai have retrieved the body of a woman from the Mae Ping River near Nawarat Bridge. The woman, aged estimated to be 40-45 years old, was wearing a white T-shirt, a pair of shorts and white socks. Forensic staff estimate she had been dead for at least 2 days before the body was discovered. They found wounds on her head and chin, believing she had been hit with a hard object. There were also “several holes” in her body, with blood oozing out of the wounds. Police speculate she was a victim of assault […]
