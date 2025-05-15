Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

A tragic accident occurred in the village of Ban Hin Ploeng, Mueang Trat district, Trat province, where a motorcycle collided with a durian-laden pickup truck, resulting in a fatality.

Police Major Boonma Thatong from Mueang Trat Police Station received the report yesterday, May 14, at 6.10pm and, along with the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation, dashed to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck loaded with durians, driven by 27 year old Teerat, who was unhurt. The vehicle’s right front was damaged, with a broken headlight and damaged wheel.

Nearby, a male victim was found deceased with severe injuries, including broken and deformed limbs, lying near a rambutan tree. The motorcycle was destroyed, and the victim’s mother and wife were seen weeping at the site.

Teerat explained that he was transporting durians to a processing facility in Chanthaburi province after harvesting near the accident site. He stated that the motorcyclist was riding at high speed, lost control, and collided with his vehicle. Despite his attempt to avoid the crash, the collision was unavoidable.

Police transported the body to the hospital for further investigation and legal proceedings, before allowing the family to take the deceased for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

