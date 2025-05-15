Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

Emergency responders rush to scene amid growing concerns over traffic safety

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat
A tragic accident occurred in the village of Ban Hin Ploeng, Mueang Trat district, Trat province, where a motorcycle collided with a durian-laden pickup truck, resulting in a fatality.

Police Major Boonma Thatong from Mueang Trat Police Station received the report yesterday, May 14, at 6.10pm and, along with the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation, dashed to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck loaded with durians, driven by 27 year old Teerat, who was unhurt. The vehicle’s right front was damaged, with a broken headlight and damaged wheel.

Nearby, a male victim was found deceased with severe injuries, including broken and deformed limbs, lying near a rambutan tree. The motorcycle was destroyed, and the victim’s mother and wife were seen weeping at the site.

Teerat explained that he was transporting durians to a processing facility in Chanthaburi province after harvesting near the accident site. He stated that the motorcyclist was riding at high speed, lost control, and collided with his vehicle. Despite his attempt to avoid the crash, the collision was unavoidable.

Police transported the body to the hospital for further investigation and legal proceedings, before allowing the family to take the deceased for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, an 18 year old man’s attempt to test drive a vehicle ended in tragedy on Suvarnabhumi International Airport’s runway road in Samut Prakan, causing two deaths and injuring his girlfriend. Despite multiple warnings, he continued driving, resulting in the accident on May 12.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station in Samut Prakan was alerted to the late-night crash on Runway Road 3 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Phli district. Emergency responders, including teams from the Suvarnabhumi Centre and Poh Teck Tung Foundation, quickly arrived at the scene.

When emergency teams arrived, they found a white Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok plates parked on the roadside grass, its front severely damaged.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content.

