Elderly woman killed by speeding car while crossing road in South Thailand

Photo by Khaosod

An elderly woman was fatally struck by a speeding car while crossing the road in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in South Thailand. The force of the impact caused the 66 year old woman’s head to strike the ground, ultimately leading to her death. The incident occurred on Om Khai Road in the Pak Poon sub-district.

The victim, identified as Sukon (surname undisclosed), was found at the scene with severe head injuries and was eventually pronounced dead at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was hit yesterday evening.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a black Toyota sedan with a red license plate, with the registration number 2979, registered in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Authorities have collected evidence in connection with the case.

The investigation revealed that Sukon was crossing the road at the time of the accident when the black sedan, travelling at high speed, collided with her, causing her body to be forcibly thrown by the impact.

After completing the necessary post-mortem procedures, Sukon’s relatives were informed of her death, and her body was released into their custody. The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the accident and will take further legal action accordingly.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period. Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 22 deaths. Chiang Rai had the highest number of accidents with 68, while Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded the highest number of injuries with 70.

Earlier this week, a Thai man was involved in a hit-and-run accident near a Big C department store.