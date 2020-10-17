Protests
Thai PM says he won’t resign as he has done “nothing wrong”
Unsurprisingly, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is dismissing calls for his resignation as protests continue to escalate and protesters defy bans to rally in the streets of Bangkok. Rally organisers have already announced that they will be massing again today from 4pm, rumoured to be at numerous BTS stations around the central capital area.
Out of a list of 10 key demands, one of them calls for the stepping down of PM Prayut.
The PM declared a state of emergency for Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday morning this week in response to the growing rallies being held by students who are, above all, demanding his resignation and reforms to the country’s constitutional monarchy.
Yesterday morning, before a cabinet meeting which would go on to endorse a 1 month State of Emergency in Bangkok, the PM said that “certain groups of perpetrators intended to instigate an untoward incident and movement in the Bangkok area by way of various methods and via different channels” (whatever that means), “including causing obstruction to the royal motorcade”.
He said he had no plans to resign as he had done nothing wrong.
“The government hopes it can drop the state of emergency ahead of its normal 30 day duration. If the situation improves quickly.”
Police, armed with riot gear, shields, batons and high-power water cannons with blue-dyed water containing a chemical irritant, charged at the crowd. The protesters lined up, armed with little more than a few broken barriers, plastic chairs and flimsy umbrellas. The police quickly dispersed the protesters and onlookers. Police claim that the blue dye was to mark protesters for possible later arrest. A member of the Thai media was also arrested and his Facebook live stream switched off as police ordered media to stop filming the crackdown. In the end several hundred live streams made their way onto global social media, some of them clocking up 500,000+ views already.
In addition to changes to the Thai charter, drafted by the military and voted in a 2017 referendum, the protestors are also seeking reform to the position and influence of the monarch. The Thai monarchy is also protected by strict “lese majeste” laws. If you break the laws you could serve a prison sentence of up to 15 years although HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressly asked the PM earlier this year not to prosecute the draconian laws.
Pro-democracy protesters shouted at a royal motorcade as it drove past crowds of protesters lining the road between the Democracy Monument and Government House on Wednesday. They held up the 3-finger salute, popularised in the Hunger Games movies and now adopted as a symbol of defiance and solidarity. There was no obstruction to Wednesday afternoon’s motorcade but PM Prayut has used perceived threats to the occupants of the Rolls Royce as part of his reasoning for introducing the State of Emergency.
Protests
Another protest scheduled in Bangkok at 4pm, police deny using tear gas last night
Another pro-democracy rally has been called today by protest organisers. With many of the original leaders now in custody, many more have stepped up to take their place and are using a sophisticated network of messaging and social media to stay one step ahead of the police and authorities that are trying to intercept their plans.
Another rally is planned for the city this evening. This follows the heavy-handed break up of last nights rally, deemed illegal under the current State of Emergency, by Thai police and riot squads.
Just before 8pm Thai police, having earlier cleared and secured the Ratchprason intersection 800 metres away in “preparation” for a proposed protest, police arrived with 3 large water cannons and moved in on the peaceful assembly.
In an official statement this morning, the “Khana Ratsadorn” (People’s Party) condemned last night’s “violent crackdown” on the rally. Hundreds of people live streamed the events on social media to an international audience of several million. They were able to see protesters sprayed with high-pressure water cannon and charged by riot police with shields and batons.
“The violent dispersal of the crowd “demonstrates that the government andthe military have declared themselves enemy of the people.”
Khana Ratsadon (Thai: คณะราษฎร), meaning ‘People’s Party’, was a Siamese group of military and civil officers, and later a political party, which staged a bloodless coup against King Prajadhipok’s government and transformed the country’s absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy on June 24, 1932 – Wikipedia
“We want to reaffirm that we will continue with a rally on October 17 (today) even though the government might have arrested all of our key leaders.”
But police have defended their actions, insisting that the response taken against the protesters “were proportionate and necessary” as the protesters defied the State of Emergency that bans public gathering of more than 5 people.
The deputy metropolitan chief, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, denied that tear-gas was used against the protesters. Many social media reports from the scene circulated as the police moved in on the protesters that they were using tear gas. Some protesters also reported that the blue-dyed water, used in the water cannons, was stinging their eyes.
The organisers have scheduled today’s rally for 4pm but would not disclose the venue.
The crackdown last night, a watershed moment in the current round of previously peaceful protests, has been condemned by international business and human rights groups, many seeing the response as “an excessive use of force against unarmed and peaceful demonstrators”.
From Human Rights Watch this morning…
Thai police unnecessarily used water cannon against peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok on October 16, 2020, in violation of international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities acted under state of emergency powers declared the previous day, which allows the security forces to commit abuses with impunity.
At about 6:30 p.m., police forcibly dispersed a demonstration organized by the pro-democracy People’s Movement in which thousands of people, including many students, took part. Human Rights Watch observed the police using water cannon laced with blue dye and an apparent teargas chemical to break up the protest in Bangkok’s Pathumwan shopping district. The police then charged in with batons and shields to disperse the protesters. Scores were arrested. The government has not yet provided details about people in police custody. After the crackdown, 12 protest leaders are being sought on arrest warrants.
Student unions of 8 leading Thai universities last night issued a joint statement condemning the crackdown and called on the government to “use peaceful means to resolve the ongoing conflict”.
Protests
Police break up Bangkok protest with high-power water cannons, more protests planned today
The latest round of protests took a violent turn last night when more than 400 police resorted to aiming high-powered water cannons directly at the students who were assembled in an otherwise peaceful display of unity. The protesters, mostly secondary and tertiary students, and young Thai adults, continued their demands for the release of their fellow protesters who had been arrested in the past days, as well as continuing to hammer home their demands for a change of government and constitutional reform.
The protesters held fast, brandishing the 3 finger salute, and yelled at police to stop harassing them.
It was an end to the third straight day of protests that are now growing in number, with the students showing that they’re prepared to also grow in resolve. The messy end to last night’s protest came around 8pm when riot police, and hundreds of unarmed support police, challenged the protest frontline at the Pathumwan intersection and moved forward with shields and batons, and a back up of high-powered water cannons aiming blue water and knocking over the protesters in their way, whose only weapon were flimsy umbrellas.
Many of the protesters complained that the blue water stung their eyes.
As protest leaders called an end to the evening’s protest, another protest was announced for today at a location yet to be announced.
Last night’s fracas was live streamed by hundreds of people, despite police threatening attending media not to take photos or video any of the events taking place. Streaming numbers on some of the feeds have already reached 500,000+
Some protesters, angered by the intervention, chased police, throwing anything they could find at them, screaming at them to “stop harassing us”.
There have been reports of up to 6 police being injured during the confrontation. Protest leaders say that 13 of the demonstrators have been injured. There has been no announcement of the number of protesters being arrested at this stage.
Bangkok is under a State of Emergency which prevents, among other things, the assembly of more than 5 people in one place. Today the Thai PM announced that the State of Emergency would last at least one month.
Protests
Pathumwan intersection protest kicks off in defiance of police and government orders
In the latest cat and mouse game between police and protesters, the students waited for Bangkok police to close down the Ratchaprasong intersection, the site of last evening’s rally, and then scheduled tonight’s rally at the nearby Pathumwan intersection instead, one of the busiest intersection in the city. The posted the switch of location at 4pm, after police had sealed off the intersection 800 metres away. The huge MBK media mall overlooks the intersection.
Already, as of 6.30pm, more than 10,000 people have gathered there in defiance of the State of Emergency announced by the government yesterday.
Once on location the protesters asked people using the skywalk overlooking the intersection to “Come on down” and join them. The National Stadium Skytrain station has been closed.
The new location was announced on the Free Youth Facebook page around 4pm this afternoon.
The protesters have been warned not to assemble as it would contravene the current State of Emergency announced early yesterday morning and endorsed by the Thai cabinet this afternoon. The PM has also warned protesters that he would announce a curfew if the protests didn’t stop organising the gatherings.
But for now the protesters have decided to push ahead with peaceful assemblies and continue their demands for the prime minister to resign, along with constitutional and parliamentary reforms. They’re also demanding that their fellow protesters are released from detention after up to 30 people, associated with the protests, have now been arrested.
Police have also repeated their warnings that people attending the rally will be arrested if they take part. The current State of Emergency prevents gatherings of more than 5 people.
Mongoose
October 17, 2020 at 2:22 pm
The prime minister is right he has done nothing.?
Ting Ting Tong
October 17, 2020 at 2:51 pm
Really, you must be correct.
Fabian
October 17, 2020 at 2:42 pm
Done nothing wrong? Very convincing. All the protesters can go home and back to their normal lives.
Oh but wait.. how can it be that the Thai people are super angry with him now, if he didn’t do anything wrong?
James Pate
October 17, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Dear Uncle: Change from the heavy metal devil horns to the 3-finger salute and you’ll be sitting pretty.