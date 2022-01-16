Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs

In a new NIDA poll, questions about a controversial draft bill aimed at regulating NGOs operating in Thailand showed that people generally support the regulation. The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, asked people a variety of questions about how non-governmental organisations operate within Thailand.

The topic has been controversial with many activists and some human rights groups believing the goal of the law is to oppress dissent and demonstration, while the government insists it’s a way to provide transparency and prevent foreign interference in elections and government operation.

The poll interviewed 1,314 people by phone between January 10 and January 12. The people were over 18 but of all ages, and from all over the country, representing different occupations and levels of education.

The NIDA poll asked people if NGOs should have to be more clear about their funding and if their activities should be limited regarding certain subjects. Here are answers to key opinions:

NGOs should be required to reveal the sources of their funding.

52.36% – strongly agree

27.78% – somewhat agree

11.26% – totally disagree

7.69% – somewhat disagree

0.91% – no answer

NGOs that received foreign funding should be required to reveal the amount and purpose of funds.

58.14% – strongly agree

26.03% – somewhat agree

8.45% – totally disagree

6.92% – somewhat disagree

0.46% – no answer

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could affect national security.

34.70% – totally agree

25.50% – totally disagree

22.22% – somewhat agree

15.83% – somewhat disagree

1.75% – no answer

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could cause division in society.

44.52% – totally agree

21.31% – totally disagree

19.86% – somewhat agree

12.79% – somewhat disagree

1.52% – no answer

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could benefit certain political parties or acquire state power.

46.95% – strongly agree

23.52% – totally disagree

19.03% – somewhat agree

8.75% – somewhat disagree

1.75% – no answer

Will the NGO regulation bill limit people’s right to assembly?

31.28% – the freedom would be somewhat affected

22.83% – the freedom would not be affected at all

19.63% – the freedom would be greatly affected

19.03% – the freedom would be slightly affected

7.23% – no answer

