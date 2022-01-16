Protests
Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs
In a new NIDA poll, questions about a controversial draft bill aimed at regulating NGOs operating in Thailand showed that people generally support the regulation. The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, asked people a variety of questions about how non-governmental organisations operate within Thailand.
The topic has been controversial with many activists and some human rights groups believing the goal of the law is to oppress dissent and demonstration, while the government insists it’s a way to provide transparency and prevent foreign interference in elections and government operation.
The poll interviewed 1,314 people by phone between January 10 and January 12. The people were over 18 but of all ages, and from all over the country, representing different occupations and levels of education.
The NIDA poll asked people if NGOs should have to be more clear about their funding and if their activities should be limited regarding certain subjects. Here are answers to key opinions:
NGOs should be required to reveal the sources of their funding.
- 52.36% – strongly agree
- 27.78% – somewhat agree
- 11.26% – totally disagree
- 7.69% – somewhat disagree
- 0.91% – no answer
NGOs that received foreign funding should be required to reveal the amount and purpose of funds.
- 58.14% – strongly agree
- 26.03% – somewhat agree
- 8.45% – totally disagree
- 6.92% – somewhat disagree
- 0.46% – no answer
NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could affect national security.
- 34.70% – totally agree
- 25.50% – totally disagree
- 22.22% – somewhat agree
- 15.83% – somewhat disagree
- 1.75% – no answer
NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could cause division in society.
- 44.52% – totally agree
- 21.31% – totally disagree
- 19.86% – somewhat agree
- 12.79% – somewhat disagree
- 1.52% – no answer
NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could benefit certain political parties or acquire state power.
- 46.95% – strongly agree
- 23.52% – totally disagree
- 19.03% – somewhat agree
- 8.75% – somewhat disagree
- 1.75% – no answer
Will the NGO regulation bill limit people’s right to assembly?
- 31.28% – the freedom would be somewhat affected
- 22.83% – the freedom would not be affected at all
- 19.63% – the freedom would be greatly affected
- 19.03% – the freedom would be slightly affected
- 7.23% – no answer
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
