Protests

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A majority of people are in favor of more regulations for NGOs. (via PxHere)

In a new NIDA poll, questions about a controversial draft bill aimed at regulating NGOs operating in Thailand showed that people generally support the regulation. The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, asked people a variety of questions about how non-governmental organisations operate within Thailand.

The topic has been controversial with many activists and some human rights groups believing the goal of the law is to oppress dissent and demonstration, while the government insists it’s a way to provide transparency and prevent foreign interference in elections and government operation.

The poll interviewed 1,314 people by phone between January 10 and January 12. The people were over 18 but of all ages, and from all over the country, representing different occupations and levels of education.

The NIDA poll asked people if NGOs should have to be more clear about their funding and if their activities should be limited regarding certain subjects. Here are answers to key opinions:

NGOs should be required to reveal the sources of their funding.

  • 52.36% – strongly agree
  • 27.78% – somewhat agree
  • 11.26% – totally disagree
  • 7.69% – somewhat disagree
  • 0.91% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

NGOs that received foreign funding should be required to reveal the amount and purpose of funds.

  • 58.14% – strongly agree
  • 26.03% – somewhat agree
  • 8.45% – totally disagree
  • 6.92% – somewhat disagree
  • 0.46% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could affect national security.

  • 34.70% – totally agree
  • 25.50% – totally disagree
  • 22.22% – somewhat agree
  • 15.83% – somewhat disagree
  • 1.75% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could cause division in society.

  • 44.52% – totally agree
  • 21.31% – totally disagree
  • 19.86% – somewhat agree
  • 12.79% – somewhat disagree
  • 1.52% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

NGOs should be prohibited from activities that could benefit certain political parties or acquire state power.

  • 46.95% – strongly agree
  • 23.52% – totally disagree
  • 19.03% – somewhat agree
  • 8.75% – somewhat disagree
  • 1.75% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

Will the NGO regulation bill limit people’s right to assembly?

  • 31.28% – the freedom would be somewhat affected
  • 22.83% – the freedom would not be affected at all
  • 19.63% – the freedom would be greatly affected
  • 19.03% – the freedom would be slightly affected
  • 7.23% – no answer

Poll: majority favour new draft bill that regulates NGOs | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    AussieBob
    2022-01-16 18:41
    I agree - Thailand should control NGOs for the benefit of Thailand people. Both this Junta Govt and all future Thai Govts. NGOs are basically these days full of Human Rights activists and Climate Change nutters and Gender Studies idiots,…
    Shade_Wilder
    2022-01-16 18:54
    This is a scary, scary poll, contrived by the military and the PTB, designed to create 'facts on the ground' (NGOs = BAD!!!) and influence public opinion against NGOs to ensure that ordinary folk can never organize to confront…
    Rain
    2022-01-16 19:19
    And....the expected handful that still don't get it. Never will. Why do you bother pretending to?
    Poolie
    2022-01-16 19:20
    Wikipedia is an American tool loaded with misinformation.
    HighSo
    2022-01-16 19:43
    Good news! The so-called NGOs are extended arms of the international Elite to overthrow whole countries with their Agenda and install a puppet that do what they want. Best example for what happens if these NGOs are allowed to act…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Trending