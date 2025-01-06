Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra | Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

A recent poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) indicates that a majority of Thais foresee Paetongtarn Shinawatra holding the position of prime minister throughout the year. The survey, carried out over three days, involved 1,310 participants, offering insights into public opinion on the current political landscape.

The results, released yesterday, January 5, reveal that 51.22% of those surveyed are confident that Paetongtarn will maintain her role for the entire year.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, 21.60% of respondents anticipate a Cabinet reshuffle, suggesting some expect significant changes in the government’s structure.

The possibility of a Parliamentary dissolution was noted by 15.34% of participants, while 15.04% predicted the potential collapse of the coalition government. These figures highlight differing expectations about the stability and longevity of the current administration.

Some respondents expressed more dramatic predictions: 5.88% believe the premier will resign, and 5.73% think that public protests could lead to her departure from office.

A smaller fraction, 3.05%, mentioned the prospect of a coup, reflecting concerns about potential upheaval.

Legal challenges were cited by 2.82% of those surveyed as a reason that could force the premier to step down. Additionally, 1.76% of participants expect the 38 year old Paetongtarn to make way for Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. A minority of 1.15% either had no opinion or showed disinterest in the matter.

Advertisements

When asked about the overall political climate this year, 50.61% of respondents described it as likely to remain “chaotic,” with a further 39.92% predicting even greater tumult, reported Bangkok Post.

For many, these views can be seen as indicative of a widespread sense of uncertainty and concern regarding the country’s political stability.

In other news, the former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, delivered a controversial speech containing racist remarks about international models from Africa while supporting his daughter and Pheu Thai Party members in the Provincial Administrative Organisation chief election campaign in the northern province of Chiang Rai.