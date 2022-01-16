Can you protest in Thailand as a foreigner?

https://youtu.be/kdrUICWzCTg

Can a foreigner in Thailand go out on to the streets and protest and express his opinion? Will you get dragged away by the police and put into jail? Should you be protesting at all even though it might not have anything to do with you as a guest in the country? What are the things you can and can’t do? Tim sits down with Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal to talk about foreigners protesting in Thailand.

