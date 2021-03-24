Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today | Thaiger

Protests
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group has announced another anti-government protest to be held in Bangkok today. News of the rally was posted on the Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the group Resistant Citizen held another rally at around 5pm outside the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, in Bangkok. Protesters were calling for the release of suspects currently held on lèse majesté charges, who have had their bail requests denied multiple times. The 11 detainees include Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Chai-amorn “Ammy The Bottom Blues” Kaewwiboonpan, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.
Thanakrit Chit-arirat from the Justice Ministry says Parit has now been moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to a facility in the central province of Pathum Thani, where he will carry out his 15 days’ sentence for contempt of court. The activist was sentenced after he tried to read out a statement at the end of a court hearing, in which he declared his intention to go on hunger strike.
The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, has ordered that Parit be examined by a doctor each morning while he is on hunger strike. Although he is not eating food, it’s understood the protest leader is drinking milk and taking electrolytes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Events
Supporters raise 17 million baht to open Vipassana Mindfulness Centre in Nakhon Pathom
More than 150 students and supporters of world renowned Buddhist teacher and author Ajarn Supawan Green gathered for the inauguration of an international mindfulness centre in Puttamonthon, Nakhon Pathom, to the west of Bangkok, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Construction of the ‘Bring your Mental Self Back Home Centre’ was made possible with financial and technical support from patrons of Ajarn Supawan’s vocation, including hotelier Wisan Ekwanit, owner of the Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa in Phuket, who donated a total of 8.5 million baht towards construction of the centre.
Long-term supporter Metta Utakapan, CEO of Amarin Printing, said that it was a joyous day.
“The official opening of the centre is testament to her dedication to spreading the Lord Buddha’s teachings to Thais and foreigners alike and marks a new beginning in her unwavering efforts to bring about world peace through the Buddhist practice of Vipassana.”
“Bring your Mental Self Back Home” has been Ajarn Supawan’s mantra for her unique style of teaching Buddhist mindfulness meditation (Vipassana) for the past 30 years.
Fluent in Thai and English, her contemporary teaching style has won admiration around the world, reaching thousands throughout Asia, Europe and the US. In early March, Supawan Green was the featured guest on JSL Global Media’s talk show ‘Joh Jai’, hosted by Sanya Kunakorn.
Her mindfulness courses have also been popularised in no less than 40 self help books in Thai and English languages.
Ajarn Supawan bought the plot where the modern building now sits on the outskirts of Bangkok some 45 years ago with no plans at that time to develop the land.
“I didn’t have a clue that the land would serve this spiritual purpose four decades later. Looking back I can see that it was one of many jigsaw pieces that have gradually fallen into place over the years.”
Construction of the conference hall and other facilities eventually began in 2017 thanks to generous donations from supporters around the world totalling 17 million baht.
“The purpose of the BMSBH Centre is to facilitate learning of the Buddha’s core teaching of ‘The Four Noble Truths’ as a guide be free from mental pain and come safely home to the Source, or ‘Nirvana.”
Born and raised in Thailand, Ajarn Supawan studied at Thammasat University in Bangkok before moving to Birmingham in the UK with her British husband. Since then she has travelled extensively to teach mindfulness techniques at retreats in various countries around the world with her unique way of making Vipassana teaching accessible to a diverse audience. Active on social media, Ajarn Supawan has thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube, using the platforms to host live mindfulness classes and conferences as well as Tai Chi classes.
She now plans to focus on holding mindfulness and meditation courses in Thai and English languages at the BMSBH centre’s conference room, which can hold up to 50 people.
“My wish is for the BMSBH Centre to be an empowering tool of mindfulness meditation which will enable students to have a clear understanding of this profound ancient concept so we can live in eternal peace and harmony.”
To that end, Ajarn Supawan has a formula for world peace posted on a wall at the centre: A = X+Y+Z; A represents a triangle symbolising World Peace. X is for inner peace in all women resulting from BMSBH. Y is for inner peace in all men resulting from BMSBH and Z represents moral conscience resulting from BMSBH.
In conjunction with the opening of the BMSBH Centre, Ajarn Supawan and her team have also established the Innocent Perception Foundation to provide financial support for the needy. One of the first benefactors of the foundation is the teenage son of an impoverished farming family who lost one of his eyes in an accident. The boy is now receiving financial support from the foundation to receive surgery and a prosthetic eye.
The BMSBH Centre is located at 2/41 Dow Tong 2 Road, Salaya, Puttamonton District, Nakorn Pathom, 73170.
To find out more about the courses contact the centre directly…
Thai meditation course +66 086 610 0001.
English meditation course +44 0744 352 4668
EMAIL: supawanpg@gmail.com
WEBSITE: https://www.supawangreen.com/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supawangreen.personal
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/supawanpg
Bangkok
UNAids staffer who reported sexual assault at a Bangkok hotel loses dismissal case
A former policy advisor for a United Nations programme fighting AIDS, who claims she was sexually assaulted in a Bangkok hotel elevator by a then-senior official for the agency and was later fired after going public with the accusations, lost her appeal against her termination from UNAids.
The 41 year old Martina Brostrom from Sweden says she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by the then-UNAids deputy executive director in a Bangkok hotel elevator. She went public in 2018, saying Luiz Loures groped her in the elevaotr and tried to drag her to his room. Luiz denies the accusations.
In December 2019, Martina was fired for sexual and financial misconduct. She claims the dismissal was actually retaliation for going public with the sexual assault allegations.
The Global Board of Appeal of the World Health Organisation overseeing the UNAids wrote a response to Martina’s appeal, which was obtained by Reuters, saying “The Panel concluded that the misconduct of the Appellant was established and did not find an error of fact or law in the findings of misconduct.”
Martina was also refused a copy of an internal investigation into her alleged assault. She told Reuters reporters that she feels “fooled by the system.”
“I am appalled that they reject any link between my harassment claim and my dismissal and that they refused to provide me with a copy of the report of the investigation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases were at an immigration detention centre in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district
Thailand now has 1,419 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,277 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths.
A 75 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of heart valve regurgitation, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14 and died 5 days later.
Out of the 401 new Covid-19 cases, 337 were detected through active case finding, including 318 cases at the Bang Khen immigrant detention centre. 46 cases were local transmissions and 18 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
