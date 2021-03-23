Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest | Thaiger

Protests
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has issued a statement condemning the shooting of reporters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok at the weekend. Saturday night’s protest, around the Sanam Luang area of the capital, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
The statement referred to United Nations guidelines that say rubber bullets should only ever be a last resort and should always be aimed at the lower body and never the head. It’s understood one of the reporters working at the protest had to be hospitalised for a head scan after he was allegedly hit in the head by a rubber bullet.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the FCCT has expressed concern over tactics employed by police on the night, including the use of tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets. The club has also called on the authorities to acknowledge that reporters doing their job should not become police targets.
The FCCT statement follows a joint statement from 6 Thai media associations, in which they urged authorities to respect the right of citizens to peacefully protest under a democratic system, without the threat of force. The statement also calls on police to refrain from violence and instead inform protesters and reporters in advance of the dispersal tactics they plan to use. It says the authorities need to review their crowd-control procedures and should never resort to using force against working reporters.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok police officer caught on film following actress into public toilet
A Thai actress, who has previously been critical of the government, has accused a Bangkok police officer of following her into a public toilet at a petrol station. Siralapas Kongtrakan, also known as, “Mew”, says the incident took place on March 6 at 11.30pm in the Lad Phrao district and she managed to film it on her mobile phone. She has gone public with the matter, alleging that a police report filed shortly after the incident mysteriously disappeared.
According to a Bangkok Post report, CCTV footage shows the officer walking away from the toilet, before getting into a police car and speeding away. Siralapas says she filed a report with Phahon Yothin police station the following day, but subsequently lost faith in anything being done when she heard no more about the matter. She says she will not back down from seeking justice and decided to share her story on social media.
In the video clip posted on her Facebook page, the actress can be heard asking the officer what he’s doing. She then follows him out of the ladies’ toilet to the car park area, repeating the question. The officer doesn’t answer, other than saying he is innocent, before getting into a police car with the number 03464 and driving off.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Siralapas says the incident is clearly a case of harassment.
“This is not only harassment. It’s sexual harassment.”
Although the actress has previously criticised the government on her Facebook page, the Bangkok Post reports that she made no reference to politics during yesterday’s press conference. In addressing the media, she said she was only concerned about her safety and seeing justice done, adding that there were also good police officers out there.
In response, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has issued a statement confirming the man in the footage is an MPB officer and is under investigation. It’s understood the officer claims he accidentally entered the wrong toilets, which Siralapas rejects. She says it wouldn’t be possible to make such a mistake as the area was well-lit and the toilets were clearly signposted as being the ladies’ restroom.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Soi Cowboy bar owner says the business has survived the pandemic, but revenue has fallen by 70%
Bangkok’s notorious red light district Soi Cowboy has survived the pandemic, but barely. An owner of a bar along the street said the business is only earning enough to cover operating costs.
Bars and nightclubs were hit hard by disease control restrictions with the government banning alcohol, shutting down the venues and limiting operating hours during peaks in the pandemic. Just recently, bars and nightclubs were allowed to reopen after being shut down during the recent wave of Covid-19 infections.
Reporters from Nation Thailand took a walk down Soi Cowboy. It’s been a full year since Thailand’s first nationwide lockdown. For the manager of Country Road music bar on Soi Cowboy, Thawatchai Tutthayayut, he told reporters it has been a rough year.
The ban on international tourists hit the area hard. Soi Cowboy is a famous red light district for foreign men, and for some tourists, a rite of passage. Thawatchai says his bar depends on foreign tourists for income. Over the past year, the bar’s revenue fell by 70%.
“What we earn nowadays is only enough for running costs – staff salary, electricity and water bills, and rent.”
Country Road’s shareholders had to use their savings to pay for some of the expenses and keep the bar running, Thawatchai told Nation Thailand. The bar’s staff and musicians took a pay cut last year and the landlord helped out by lowering the rent.
“A bar might only sell three bottles of beer per day… Some bars decided to operate from their entrances and keep their interiors shut to save on expenses.”
Thawatchai says that he and other bar owners are thankful for the regular customers who come at least once a week.
“My friend’s bar lost around 300,000 baht a month… But we were lucky enough to have the expats.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Thai PM to chair National Security Council meeting today following protest violence
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is set to chair a meeting of the National Security Council today, following violent clashes between police and pro-democracy activists at the weekend. The police have been sharply criticised by academics and protesters, after water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets were used against protesters in the capital on Saturday.
According to media reports, the pro-democracy activists were attempting to force their way through a barricade of cargo containers at Sanam Luang, in order to reach the Grand Palace. At least 33 people were injured in the subsequent melee, including a number of police officers and journalists. 20 people have been arrested and face charges of lèse majesté and violating the current ban on mass gatherings.
Thai PBS World reports that as activists were dispersing, some began to run riot along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, destroying portraits of His Majesty the King and damaging potted plants along the route.
Meanwhile, Ekkachai Srivilas from the King Prajadhipok Institute is calling for dialogue between the opposing groups, urging the Reconciliation Committee to focus more on talks instead of carrying out studies and filing reports. The Reconciliation Committee is an initiative created by the government late last year, but activists and government critics have refused to take part, saying the committee is merely an attempt to keep the current administration in power.
Gothom Arya from the Peace Study and Development Centre of Mahidol University is also urging all sides to resolve the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means. He has criticised the use of force by police officers, while also calling on protesters to refrain from the practice of holding leaderless rallies, which he says can lead to injuries or even deaths.
The call for peace talks is echoed by fellow academic, Padtheera Narkurairattana, from Mahidol University’s Human Rights and Peace Study Institute. She says the use of weapons to resolve political disputes will only create more devastation and is calling on the government to listen to the people and resolve the political impasse through dialogue.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
