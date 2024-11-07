Thailand-US ties remain strong despite US election outcome

Photo courtesy of Associated Press

Thailand maintains a robust diplomatic relationship with the United States, a bond that Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa believes will endure regardless of Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory.

Speaking yesterday at Wing 6’s Military Terminal 2 in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district, Maris conveyed confidence in the continuity of bilateral ties, highlighting their historical strength and mutual goals.

Advertisements

“Our relationship with the US is robust, consistent, and longstanding. Regardless of who becomes the next US president, our mutual goals and cooperation remain steadfast.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand aims to prioritise balanced international partnerships, ensuring equitable benefits for all parties involved. Maris is confident that this approach will sustain stability and fairness in the Thailand-US relationship. He also mentioned that adjustments to Thailand’s diplomatic strategy would be based on open dialogue with various sectors.

The collaboration between the two nations spans multiple avenues, including government-to-government initiatives, private-sector partnerships, and citizen-led activities. Meanwhile, the US embassy hosted The 2024 Election Watch reception at the ambassador’s residence, allowing participants to observe the US presidential election and gain insights into the American electoral process.

US Ambassador Robert F Godec reiterated the enduring strength of bilateral relations, irrespective of the election outcome. Acknowledging questions about the finalisation of election results, Godec emphasised the importance of the electoral process’s integrity.

“Whatever the result, I can assure you the United States’ partnership with Thailand will remain strong. Our deep and important relationship is woven from ties in trade, investment, security, education, and our people-to-people connections.”

Advertisements

Addressing potential shifts under a Donald Trump presidency, Godec assured that the relationship would remain strong, though policies might differ based on electoral outcomes. He stressed the importance of observing the actual policies once the president assumes office, as Congress plays a crucial role in shaping American policy.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a People’s Party list-MP and spokesperson, discussed the implications of Trump’s victory, noting that increased US-China tensions could present both challenges and opportunities for Thailand. For instance, if the US raises tariffs on Chinese goods, these goods might redirect to Thailand, impacting local products. Conversely, if manufacturing bases relocate from China to Thailand, it could attract investors and boost employment.

Furthermore, Parit highlighted Trump’s limited focus on climate change as another potential challenge. With recent severe weather events, such as floods in northern Thailand, climate resilience has become an urgent priority. He urged Thailand to strengthen global partnerships to combat climate change effectively.

The diplomatic dialogue signals a commitment to maintaining a strong partnership, regardless of political changes in the US, ensuring that Thailand remains a vital ally in Asia, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why does Thailand believe its relationship with the US will remain strong regardless of the US presidential outcome? Thailand values historical ties and mutual goals, ensuring diplomatic resilience across different US administrations. How might increased US-China tensions under Trump affect Thailand’s economy? It could bring challenges like redirected Chinese goods but also opportunities like attracting manufacturing bases to Thailand. What role does the US Congress play in shaping the country’s foreign policy towards Thailand? Congress influences policy direction, impacting how diplomatic relations and agreements unfold regardless of presidential changes. What if the US’s limited focus on climate change under Trump affects global partnerships? Thailand may need to enhance its climate resilience strategies and seek other global alliances for environmental initiatives. How does Thailand intend to balance its international partnerships under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra? By prioritizing equitable benefits through open dialogue and fair cooperation across multiple sectors with international allies.