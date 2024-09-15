Floods and landslides in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai claim 16 lives

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Floods and landslides in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have resulted in 16 deaths and 136 injuries, with officials closely monitoring two additional districts for heavy rainfall anticipated from today until September 18.

The Ministry of Public Health, represented by Opas Karnkawinpong, reported on the current flood and landslide situation in health zone one, covering September 8 to September 13. The incidents primarily affected two provinces:

Chiang Mai, particularly in Mae Ai and Fang districts, saw 2,978 households impacted. Among those affected were 109 medical personnel, with three individuals injured and six fatalities reported. The Ban Tha Makeng Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital suffered damage and remains closed. Seven shelters have been established in the region, with six in Mae Ai and one in Fang.

Chiang Rai experienced significant disruption in Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, and Mueang districts, affecting 24,925 households. In this province, 308 medical personnel were among those impacted, with 133 injuries and 10 deaths recorded.

Five Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospitals, including those in Mae Sai, Pong Pha, Samakkhi Mai, Pa Yang, and Rob Wiang, were affected but continue to operate. Officials have set up 22 shelters, with 12 in Mueang, seven in Mae Sai, and one each in Mae Chan, Wiang Chai, and Mae Fah Luang.

Overall, the disaster has resulted in a total of 16 deaths due to landslides, drowning, and being swept away by the floodwaters. There have been 136 reported injuries, and six healthcare facilities have been affected.

Northern floods

A total of 417 medical personnel have been impacted. Emergency medical and public health operations centres (PHEOC) have been activated in both provinces, with central and provincial health offices providing essential medical supplies, including leptospirosis test kits, boots, and mosquito repellent, totalling 9,000 sets.

Opas also mentioned that for public health management, 167 emergency response teams have been mobilised, including Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERT), district-level Mini MERTs, mobile medical units, mental health teams (MCATT), environmental health teams (SEhRT), communicable disease control units (CDCU), rapid disease investigation teams (SRRT), and rescue teams.

Chiang Mai has 52 teams, while Chiang Rai has 115 teams. These teams have conducted home visits for 192 households, treated 1,662 individuals, provided health education to 2,443 people, addressed mental health concerns for 784 individuals, referred 30 patients for further treatment, and distributed 168 environmental care kits.

The most commonly reported health issues are trench foot, followed by musculoskeletal and respiratory problems, and viral infections. No outbreak of diseases related to the flood has been detected.

In Chiang Rai, the situation is improving as water levels recede. Restoration plans are underway, focusing on environmental sanitation and epidemic prevention.

The National Water Resources Office and the Thai Meteorological Department have forecast increased rainfall and heavy downpours in certain areas, particularly in Chom Thong and Hot districts of Chiang Mai, from today until September 18. These areas are at risk of flash floods, forest runoffs, and waterlogging, reported KhaoSod.

Officials have instructed the Chiang Mai provincial health office to remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and communicate any potential health hazards to the public, especially waterborne diseases like leptospirosis.

Special attention is being given to managing chronic disease patients to ensure they have continuous access to medication and care for vulnerable groups.