Chon Buri police officer found dead amid debt concerns

A police officer was found dead in his Bang Lamung flat, reportedly due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, prompting an immediate investigation by Chon Buri’s top police officials. The incident appears to be linked to personal financial stress, as the officer had incurred a significant debt.

At 5.30pm yesterday, November 6, Navin Sinthurat, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, was informed of the tragic event involving the fatal shooting of an officer. The incident took place in a police residential flat located behind the Bang Lamung station in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Upon receipt of the alert, Superintendent Navin swiftly proceeded to the scene to conduct an inquiry.

The scene of the tragedy was a fourth-floor police accommodation. Upon inspection of the bathroom, the body of Peerapat, a police sergeant major, was discovered. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

A firearm of unspecified calibre was found beside the deceased. The area was secured, and forensic officers were waiting for a detailed investigation.

Investigations revealed that before the incident, Peerapat had visited the room, which belonged to a junior officer. He subsequently entered the bathroom, where a single gunshot was heard.

Preliminary assumptions suggest the officer may have taken his own life, allegedly due to financial distress. It had been reported that Peerapat had expressed concerns to colleagues about a 2 million baht (US$58,140) loan he had taken from a cooperative, reported KhaoSod.

“He had mentioned borrowing money from a cooperative, which seemed to weigh heavily on him,” a colleague mentioned during the investigation.

Following the incident, Tawatchai Jindakornsanong, the Chief of Chon Buri Provincial Police, was briefed on the situation and promptly made his way to the site for further examination.

