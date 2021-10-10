Politics
NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle
With the upcoming election, a new poll from the National Institute of Development Administration found that 40% of people feel PM Prayut Chan-o-cha should announce he is quitting as prime minister by next August. The NIDA poll asked political opinions from 1,311 people of various occupations and educations levels nationwide by phone on October 5 to 8.
The poll addressed the controversy over whether PM Prayut can be reelected as the Constitution says no one can serve as prime minister for more than 8 years, and Prayut has been in command of Thailand since the 2014 coup. But as the Constitution was established in 2017 so some argue that PM Prayut only officially took the office in 2019 election and is therefore eligible for one more term.
The NIDA poll found nearly 41% of people believe that PM Prayut should commit to stepping down by August 2022 while 38% believe the Constitutional Court needs to rule on the issue as quickly as possible. Only 15% believe nothing needs to be done and nearly 6% had no opinion.
The poll also found that only 22% believed that the House of Representatives does not need to be dissolved, while other respondents debated when the dissolution should take place. 40% believe the House should be dissolved immediately, while 30% said the election law should be revised in line with the Constitution before the House dissolves. Nearly 6% believe PM Prayut should just be sure to dissolve the House before he faces another vote of no-confidence next year. Just under 2% had no opinion.
50% of those responding to the NIDA poll felt that the Cabinet was in need of a major reshuffling while 24% believed only a minor shuffle was necessary to fill the 2 empty cabinet positions formed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow and Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat being ousted one month ago. Of that 24%, half felt their replacements should be outsiders while the other half think members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party should step into the positions. 6% had no comment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya Waterfront Condo building requests to resume construction
NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle
Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Arrested Chon Buri man claims to be close friend of PM Prayut
Thailand nabs many spots in Conde Nast Traveler’s annual list
High Covid-19 infections in the Deep South fuel lockdown fears
Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Delivery of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine pushed back to November
Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
- Chiang Rai1 day ago
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
- Thailand24 hours ago
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
- Thailand2 days ago
TAT 80% revenue recovery plan: get travellers to spend double
- Sponsored4 days ago
Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages
Recent comments: