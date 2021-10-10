Connect with us

Election

Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: PM Prayut will be the PPRP nominee as other parties announce their nominations.

Names are beginning to be thrown around as each political party plans their nomination for the next prime minister of Thailand. The Palang Pracharath Party currently ruling have chosen to nominate current prime minister PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who does not belong to a political party, instead of their own party leader, though rumours say they are preparing one or two backup nominations amid questions of eligibility and sagging poll numbers.

Leader of the PPRP Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan vowed to support PM Prayut and says he has no hard feelings for not receiving his party’s nomination. But critics call into question PM Prayut’s eligibility as the constitution forbids anyone from holding the prime minister position for more than 8 years, a problem Prawit says will be determined by the Constitutional Court.

The PPRP is also rumoured to be hedging their bets as former southern campaign head Suchart Jantarachotikul left the party to form a new one that many suspect to be a backup party for the PM.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party will nominate Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, their party’s leader.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit will receive the nomination from the Democrat Party and Move Forward Party’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat has been getting out into the community to understand the Thai people’s problems in advance of run for prime minister.

The Pheu Thai Party on the other hand is keeping their party pics a secret, refusing to name their nominee, but saying that their supporters will be happy with their nomination.

The new election is expected to take place in March of 2023, 4 years after the 2019 election March 24, the first election held under the 2017 Constitution.

Meanwhile, a recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration found that 40% of people think PM Prayut should declare he’s quitting by next August.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-10 15:45
I haven't see next PM being better than previous one, so don't really care
image
Jason
2021-10-10 15:54
Don't let constitutional conditions about maximum eight year terms bother you. Putin didn't and neither did Ping. It's a mere formality....
image
KaptainRob
2021-10-10 15:55
7 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: I haven't see next PM being better than previous one, so don't really care can''t see ... no me neither. Buddha forgive us if Prawit had been nominated 🙄 Peu thai nomination must be a controversial…
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-10 15:58
1 minute ago, KaptainRob said: can''t see ... no me neither. Buddha forgive us if Prawit had been nominated 🙄 Peu thai nomination must be a controversial one ... not another shin I hope. haven't seen... damn you autocorrect!
image
Jason
2021-10-10 16:04
Oh....sorry...first we have to have a Properly Constituted Constitutional Court (WOW!!! Trying saying that 3 times fast..... I just noticed that PCCC is CCCP backwards).....hmmmm
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya3 mins ago

Pattaya Waterfront Condo building requests to resume construction
Politics53 mins ago

NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle
Election1 hour ago

Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals
Tourism4 hours ago

November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Crime4 hours ago

Arrested Chon Buri man claims to be close friend of PM Prayut
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand nabs many spots in Conde Nast Traveler’s annual list
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

High Covid-19 infections in the Deep South fuel lockdown fears
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
Crime22 hours ago

2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok23 hours ago

Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
Education23 hours ago

The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
Tourism24 hours ago

FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Crime1 day ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World1 day ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending