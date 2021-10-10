Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister

Names are beginning to be thrown around as each political party plans their nomination for the next prime minister of Thailand. The Palang Pracharath Party currently ruling have chosen to nominate current prime minister PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who does not belong to a political party, instead of their own party leader, though rumours say they are preparing one or two backup nominations amid questions of eligibility and sagging poll numbers.

Leader of the PPRP Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan vowed to support PM Prayut and says he has no hard feelings for not receiving his party’s nomination. But critics call into question PM Prayut’s eligibility as the constitution forbids anyone from holding the prime minister position for more than 8 years, a problem Prawit says will be determined by the Constitutional Court.

The PPRP is also rumoured to be hedging their bets as former southern campaign head Suchart Jantarachotikul left the party to form a new one that many suspect to be a backup party for the PM.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party will nominate Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, their party’s leader.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit will receive the nomination from the Democrat Party and Move Forward Party’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat has been getting out into the community to understand the Thai people’s problems in advance of run for prime minister.

The Pheu Thai Party on the other hand is keeping their party pics a secret, refusing to name their nominee, but saying that their supporters will be happy with their nomination.

The new election is expected to take place in March of 2023, 4 years after the 2019 election March 24, the first election held under the 2017 Constitution.

Meanwhile, a recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration found that 40% of people think PM Prayut should declare he’s quitting by next August.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on