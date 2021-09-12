Connect with us

Thailand

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prachatai/Flickr

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s current term as prime minister might be his last, says the respondents to a new survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The NIDA poll was taken from September 6 to September 9 by phone. 1,310 people, 18 and older, of various levels of education and different occupations throughout the country were queried on their opinions about PM Prayut, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

On the question of whether Prayut will not be the prime minister when the new government comes about, 53% said this was a possibility, 32% said it was highly possible, and 31% replied that it was fairly possible. 23% said it was absolutely not possible and 11% said it had a low possibility. 4% of respondents did not have an answer or were not interested in answering.

On the question of the possibility of Prawit becoming prime minister following the next election, 77% said it was not possible, 63% said it was totally not possible, and 14% said it was unlikely to happen. 14% said it was quite possible he will be PM, and 5% said it was highly possible. Another 5% did not have an answer or weren’t interested in answering the question.

On the question of whether they thought the three politicians would still have a role in the development of the government following the next election, 60% said it was likely to happen, and 36% said it was unlikely. 4% did not answer or weren’t interested in answering.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
Crime41 mins ago

2 dogs found dead in Pattaya, owner suspects poisoning
News1 hour ago

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Captain arrested in Samut Sakhon for allegedly not paying workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases
Koh Samui16 hours ago

48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Vietnam19 hours ago

Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Bangkok19 hours ago

Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals
Bangkok22 hours ago

Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Crime23 hours ago

Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin1 day ago

Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Thailand1 day ago

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
ASEAN1 day ago

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending