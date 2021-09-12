Thailand
NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s current term as prime minister might be his last, says the respondents to a new survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.
The NIDA poll was taken from September 6 to September 9 by phone. 1,310 people, 18 and older, of various levels of education and different occupations throughout the country were queried on their opinions about PM Prayut, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.
On the question of whether Prayut will not be the prime minister when the new government comes about, 53% said this was a possibility, 32% said it was highly possible, and 31% replied that it was fairly possible. 23% said it was absolutely not possible and 11% said it had a low possibility. 4% of respondents did not have an answer or were not interested in answering.
On the question of the possibility of Prawit becoming prime minister following the next election, 77% said it was not possible, 63% said it was totally not possible, and 14% said it was unlikely to happen. 14% said it was quite possible he will be PM, and 5% said it was highly possible. Another 5% did not have an answer or weren’t interested in answering the question.
On the question of whether they thought the three politicians would still have a role in the development of the government following the next election, 60% said it was likely to happen, and 36% said it was unlikely. 4% did not answer or weren’t interested in answering.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
