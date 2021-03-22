Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll | Thaiger

Thailand
Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on monarchy and government reform along with a rewrite of the 2017 military-backed constitution. While Thais seem to be split on the issues around government and monarchy reform, a recent poll found that most Thais want a new constitution.
Since the 1932 revolution ending nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy and transitioning to a constitutional monarchy, there have been 20 constitutions and charters in Thailand, most adopted after military coups. The current constitution, ratified in April 2017, was drafted by the military junta National Council for Peace and Order, or NCPO, which seized power in the 2014 coup d’état.
In the recent survey by NIDA Poll called “Do people wish to have a new constitution?”, 1,313 Thai adults from various regions of Thailand were interviewed. 58.5% of them said they want a new constitution while 25.1% said they do not want a new constitution. 6.5% said they would not vote on the referendum and 5.9% said vote “no.” The other roughly 4% said they were not sure.
When it comes to who should draft a new constitution, interviewees were allowed to give multiple answers. 59.9% said the members of the writing committee should be elected while 17.8% said the committee should be from universities. 21.9% said members of parliament should draft the new constitution. Around 11% said the government should select committee members. Around 10% said parliament should select the members. 11.9% said the constitution should be drafted by the senators.
SOURCES: Nida Poll | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Srisuwan, the secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, says the claim accuses the voters of ethical misconduct as they voted for the bill despite a Constitutional Court decision that a national referendum must first be held to see if the public wants an all new charter.
“So having acted in defiance of the court’s ruling, they must face the consequences.”
But, Pheu Thai deputy leader Anusorn Iamsa-ard, seemed unfazed by the petition and has even threatened to file a counter lawsuit against Srisuwan. He claims the petition has no grounds and thinks the activist could have a hidden agenda.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said the coalition government is discussing whether to hold a national referendum or if it should amend the constitution section by section.
Chartthaipattana party-list MP Nikorn Chamnong said the party is prepared to move forward with amending Section 256, which states that a charter amendment requires the support of at least 1/3 of all 250 senators, or a total of 84.
“Only two senators voted for the bill, so it never saw daylight. This shows that 84 votes of the Senate can wrestle with 500 MPs and that doesn’t seem right.”
Parliament president Chuan Leekpai says an extra session will probably be scheduled next month to debate the proposed national referendum bill. The move followed the recent censure debate in which both ministers were accused of malfeasance and irregularities over land acquisitions related to their family members.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Malaysia is joining calls to hold an emergency ASEAN summit to discuss the political turmoil in its neighbouring country of Myanmar. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin says he supports Indonesia’s president who originally proposed the emergency meeting.
Muhyiddin says the continued use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar’s military leadership “to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions.”
“There is no question about it, the use of live ammunition against peaceful protests is unacceptable. This deplorable situation must stop immediately.”
“We in Malaysia, and the larger ASEAN community, cannot afford to see our brotherly nation of Myanmar become so destabilised at the hands of a selected few, who seek to promote their own vested interests.”
Since the coup, Indonesia has led efforts within ASEAN to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis. Its president called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted, joining other nations in condemning the military-led violence against anti-coup protesters.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.”
ASEAN members discussed the political situation in Myanmar earlier this month, with the Thai Foreign Ministry now joining the growing list of countries to pressure the military to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict. But, Thailand still hasn’t outright condemned the coup. Many say Thailand may be wanting to get more involved as it prepares to see an influx of Myanmar nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the increasing violence in their home country.
Just recently, the military coup leader in Myanmar made statements that indicated the military was okay with pending sanctions from the international community, implying that the government was willing to be isolated from the world.
Myanmar’s most powerful Buddhist group has also criticised the military’s use of violence and has appeared to break from historically aligning itself with the government. The group says it will stop activities in an apparent move to protest the political situation.
The United Nations has also criticised the violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, citing women and children are among the victims killed as increasing concerns of civilian casualties mount.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers”
Thailand’s PM is celebrating his birthday with “well – wishers” displaying the 3 finger salute to his motorcade. The pro-democracy demonstrators didn’t hold back their displays of discontent as his motorcade made its way to the Government House. The Dern Thalu Fah, or Walk Through the Sky, demonstration group used loud speakers as they shouted, “Prayut, get out! Down with feudalism, long live the people!” along with demanding the controversial lese majeste law to be abolished.
Pm Prayut arrived at the Government House to chair the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, in which it is expected to make a decision on Songkran Festival activities, as well as new Covid-19 risk assessments of the Kingdom’s provinces.
But high-ranking military officers and government officials bombed the expected meeting with best wishes for the PM, who in turn, handed out luang Pu Thuad and Ajarn Thim amulets to his fans, along with temperature measuring devices.
The CCSA meeting has long been anticipated as its results could give the “go ahead” for certain activities to be planned in advance for Songkran. Just now, however, the traditional activity of water splashing for the Thai New Year has been banned over concerns of the Covid virus spreading.
Pattaya bar and business owners are also anxiously awaiting the CCSA’s decision on whether Chon Buri province will be downgraded to a “green” zone, which would allow such establishments to stay open past midnight. In pre-Covid times, Pattaya fell under special administrative zones, which allowed businesses to skirt the normal law of closing at midnight.
But, due to the second wave of Covid and the Emergency Decree, businesses in the tourist-laden city have had to close down, with owners saying it hurt their revenues. As of now, the CCSA has renewed the Emergency Decree, dashing hopes of such bar and business owners seeing later closing times.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll
Thai PM to chair National Security Council meeting today following protest violence
17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
Bangkok police defend action taken during Saturday protests
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Bangkok fiddles whilst Chiang Mai burns – who’s behind the annual smoke season?
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion1 day ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Thailand1 day ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion1 day ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Events2 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Protests3 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Crime4 days ago
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets