Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll | Thaiger

Pro-democracy activists have been calling on monarchy and government reform along with a rewrite of the 2017 military-backed constitution. While Thais seem to be split on the issues around government and monarchy reform, a recent poll found that most Thais want a new constitution.

Since the 1932 revolution ending nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy and transitioning to a constitutional monarchy, there have been 20 constitutions and charters in Thailand, most adopted after military coups. The current constitution, ratified in April 2017, was drafted by the military junta National Council for Peace and Order, or NCPO, which seized power in the 2014 coup d’état.

In the recent survey by NIDA Poll called “Do people wish to have a new constitution?”, 1,313 Thai adults from various regions of Thailand were interviewed. 58.5% of them said they want a new constitution while 25.1% said they do not want a new constitution. 6.5% said they would not vote on the referendum and 5.9% said vote “no.” The other roughly 4% said they were not sure.

When it comes to who should draft a new constitution, interviewees were allowed to give multiple answers. 59.9% said the members of the writing committee should be elected while 17.8% said the committee should be from universities. 21.9% said members of parliament should draft the new constitution. Around 11% said the government should select committee members. Around 10% said parliament should select the members. 11.9% said the constitution should be drafted by the senators.

SOURCES: Nida Poll | Nation Thailand

