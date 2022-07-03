Connect with us

Goverment’s rough week: Minister with Covid-19, Parliament flood

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Minister gets Covid-19, Parliament flooded again. (via Wikimedia, Nation)

This just wasn’t the Thai government’s weekend. Another minister tested positive for Covid-19, while the new Parliament complex has flooded. Again. Minister of Industry Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced today that he has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul announced catching the virus.

The Industry Minister is fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca and has received a Pfizer booster shot, and reports that he began taking medication last night before confirming the diagnosis today. He reports that his symptoms are mild so he will be able to work from home and continue his duties unaffected. He is also made his timeline available for contact tracing for anybody who may have come in contact with him recently and been exposed to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the 12.2-billion-baht Parliament complex that was under construction for 8 years and opened last year has had its ground floor flooded, the third such incident since opening. This time though, the House secretariat claims that it was not a leak due to shoddy construction, but rather torrential downpours blowing into the ground floor of the building due to tropical storm Chaba. In their defence, they mentioned that the ground floor of the Parliament complex is open on all sides, without any proper walling to stop rain from blowing in on windy days.

Former Democrat MP Watchara Petthong reported the flood, saying it was the third water issue suffered by the new building, considered the largest parliament building in the world, with 11 floors on around 47 acres of land. He pointed to substandard materials, specifications, and quality control leading to construction defects being the source of previous water issues.

The last flood was in March when a pipe burst in the Senate secretariat’s building. The House secretariat claims that photos being spread now are actually of that previous flood. The flooding this weekend drenched an exhibition to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Parliament, with display booths being knocked over by the strong winds of the tropical storm. Cleaning crews have been instructed to restore the booths after drying up the area.

SOURCE: The Nation 1 & 2

Recent comments:
rc1
2022-07-03 15:50
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: This just wasn’t the Thai government’s weekend. Another minister tested positive for Covid-19, while the new Parliament complex has flooded. Again. Minister of Industry Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced today that he has tested positive for Covid-19,…
Pompies
2022-07-03 16:15
So the construction by Anutin's family company is shoddy and used substandard materials! Quell horreur. Much like his vaccination programme that used the substandard Chinese junk that now requires all who received it to be given multiple shots of real…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Pattaya36 mins ago

Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok governor invites public to ‘plant a million trees’
Tourism2 hours ago

Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Sponsored2 days ago

The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
North East3 hours ago

Fight leads to fatal shooting in Northeast Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Judge Natty, Face Powder & Thai Commentary | Thaiger Bites
Tourism4 hours ago

Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Politics4 hours ago

Goverment’s rough week: Minister with Covid-19, Parliament flood
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand Tourism to Boom, is it Asia’s Amsterdam? | Weekend Update
Cannabis6 hours ago

Warning to Thai travellers: Don’t take cannabis to other countries
Myanmar6 hours ago

Burmese military bombs Karen village, kills 2
Weather8 hours ago

Tropical storm capsizes ship, 27 missing near Hong Kong
Phuket8 hours ago

Look out for Phuket’s Spider-Man ice cream seller
Tourism9 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut ‘positive’ about expected tourist influx
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

