Thailand

Luxury Parliamentary Club open for Thai MPs with spa, karaoke and massage rooms

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

The recently opened Parliament House of Thailand will have a new luxury Parliamentary Club for House of Representatives MPs and Senators to relax, with a spa, massage, karaoke room, fitness, gyms, ballroom dance and other recreation activities.

Yesterday, the Chairman of the Senate committee to Organise Activities for Social Benefit and Recreational Activities of the Senate, Peerasak Porchit, took Thai reporters on a tour of the Parliamentary Club on the 5th floor of a new parliament house near Kiak Kai intersection in Bangkok.

Peerasak told reporters that the present and former house representatives and senators would be allowed to use the facilities and enjoy recreational activities as soon as the Covid situation had become clear.

Another senator, Wanlop Tangkamanurak, said that the Parliamentary Club hadn’t officially been opened, but the members could ask permission to use it on a one-off basis in the meantime. He said that a former athlete from a Thai national running team would be a trainer taking care of members.

Thai media reported that the club offered various rooms and activities like a spa, ballroom, traditional Thai massage room, foot massage space, indoor golf driving range, fitness equipment, running track, indoor basketball court, etc. Aside from Parliamentary Club, this parliament building also has a museum welcoming visitors interested in Thai political history (The Thaiger looks forward to the section dedicated to military coups).

The new Thai parliament complex is known as the Kiak Kai parliament. It is considered the largest parliament building in the world, where construction started in 2013 with a budget of 12 billion baht, and was opened officially last year.

The 11 floor parliament building is located on about 47 acres and has a parking area available for more than 2,000 cars.

Luxury Parliamentary Club

Luxury Parliamentary Club

Luxury Parliamentary Club

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 7

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

    Recent comments:
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-05-24 16:15
    One of the perks of the job. My guess would be the MPs, etc., will be spending a lot or time here rather than attending to more important matters 😕
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    image

