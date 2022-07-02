Thai Public Health Minister Anutin recovers from Covid-19, to return to office

After testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, Thai Public Health Minister Anutin has recovered. The minister is now prepared to return to office on Monday, July 4.

Anutin tested positive for the virus earlier this week, after he returned to Thailand from a UNAIDS meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Anutin and other authorities had attended a general assembly in Paris before travelling to Geneva. Once there, the group joined the meeting with The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS.

When Anutin came back to Thailand on June 26, he had muscle pains and a sore throat. He took an ATK test, and tested positive for Covid-19. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Kiatiphum Wongrajit, who travelled with Anutin, also tested positive and had similar symptoms.

Both officials were fully dosed with Covid-19 vaccines, and Anutin has even had 6 doses. He received a Pfizer vaccine as his sixth dose on June 13, just before his departure to Europe. Overall, he received 2 doses of Sinovac, 2 doses of AstraZeneca, and 2 doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. After his sixth vaccination, he continued working immediately without any side effects.

Anutin’s Covid-19 symptoms were reportedly only mild, and he has been staying home since his diagnosis. Now that he has tested negative, Anutin is ready to head back to the office and resume his duties as health minister.

SOURCE: Sanook