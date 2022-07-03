Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag

Bangkok is at the top of a list of the 2022 10 best cities in Southeast Asia, ranked by travel magazine Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia. The list was published last week. The next 9 best cities in Southeast Asia, in order, are: Singapore, Danang, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Saigon, Phenom Phen, and Jakarta.

So why is Bangkok leading the pack? Writer Laurel Toughy lists all the usual compliments people give Bangkok, such as the spicy street food and “warm smiles.” But there’s another element that she says makes Bangkok great- options.

Laurel explains that travellers in Bangkok can have a wide variety of different experiences for their various budgets and tastes. On one hand, tourists can eat street food and ride a motorbike “feeling the wind in your hair.” But those who want to live a high life also have options. Laurel says…

“If you prefer high-thread count linens in your private-pool suites and Michelin-starred meals, the city also has you covered.”

She notes that several great hotels opened in Bangkok during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Thai capital also has a diverse variety of restaurants. Laurel believes that Bangkok has something for everyone, whether they’re just stopping by for a night before heading off to Thailand’s islands, or staying longer.

Bangkok seems to be ranking high on a few lists lately. Last month, the city came in at second place on a list of the best cities for digital nomads, ranked by the UK-based company The Instant Group. Thailand’s main selling points earning it second place were its famous local cuisine, its availability of over 15,000 high-speed WiFi spots, its transport options, and its cheap accommodation.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions’ impact on Thailand’s tourism, Bangkok is still a world-renowned metropolis.

SOURCE: Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia