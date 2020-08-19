Activists plan more protests nationwide in September | The Thaiger

Student activist groups across the country are threatening to step up anti-government protests in September if their demands are not met. The secretary-general of the Free Youth Movement said today that the planned protests include a march through the streets of Bangkok and prolonged nationwide protests. Tatthep Ruangprapaikitseri cited Sunday’s protest at the Democracy Monument as a “big show of force”, sending a message to the government about their 3 key demands.

The students’ original 3 demands, which have since grown into a 10 point manifesto, include a new Constitution, the dissolution of Parliament and an end to state harassment of protesters. Activists also want an end to coup d’états and a democratic system placing the Monarch under the Constitution.

Tatthep admits that major political changes cannot happen in Thailand without popular support, but points out that many ordinary citizens joined the protest at the Democracy Monument.

He dismissed concerns that the escalated protests next month could provoke violence, saying they’ll be peaceful and that the police will ensure peace and order.

“If there is violence, it will not come from the protesters. If there are third-party elements, then the government will be held accountable.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World