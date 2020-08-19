Expats should get travel stimilus deals, Thai Hotels president says

Expats might be included in the next wave of tourism incentives, at least that’s what the new president of Thai Hotels Association is pushing for. Those who live and pay taxes in Thailand should have equal rights as Thai nationals, the association’s president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi says.

Thai nationals have been able get deals on travel through the domestic tourism stimulus package since mid-July. Those who registered for the package receive discounts on hotels and restaurants as well as rebates on flight tickets.

The plan isn’t working out as well as hoped and locals have been slow to take advantage of the travel incentives. Occupancy levels at hotels remain low and locals seem to want to save their money rather than spend it on a holiday. Nunbhakdi says allowing expats to take part in hotel deals can help fill the rooms.

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals.”

The next wave of the tourism scheme might have more privileges to help boost the economy. Nunbhakdi recommends a tax deduction on tourism spending. She also says the subsidy for accommodation spending should be increased from 40% to 50%. With some hotels struggling to stay open after the coronavirus outbreak, Nunbhakdi says she’s seeking financial support to help save them from closing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post