“Free-flow” tech to eliminate Bangkok’s toll gate barriers

Jack Burton

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

"Free-flow" tech to eliminate Bangkok's toll gate barriers
PHOTO: 123RF.com
Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority is studying the implementation of Multi-Lane Free-Flow technology that will eliminate the need for gates at tollbooths and enable traffic to flow faster without the need to slow down or stop to pay toll fees. According to MRTA governor Surachet Laophulsuk:

“The study is being carried out in parallel with the Department of Highways’ Free Flow project, and we will choose which system to adopt based on the success and level of ease of implementation. In the preliminary phase, we found the system has accuracy problems and needs improvement. We expect it to be ready by 2022.”

Surachet says about 2,000 tollbooth staff will be retrained and reassigned to other departments. “There will be no lay-offs of tollbooth staff,” he promised.

Both MLFF and Free Flow platforms will come with prepaid and postpaid options for drivers, and a debt collection system to track down those who do not pay toll fees.

“The EMV [Euro/MasterCard and Visa] system will be replaced with a Touch & Go system that allows contactless payment from credit cards and electronic devices. The EasyPass access will be cancelled once the free-flow system is fully implemented.”

MRTA statistics show that the authority earned an average of 70 million baht per day from toll fees, while 2% of vehicle users escape paying toll fees, resulting in a daily loss of 1.4 million baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

