Technology
“Free-flow” tech to eliminate Bangkok’s toll gate barriers
Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority is studying the implementation of Multi-Lane Free-Flow technology that will eliminate the need for gates at tollbooths and enable traffic to flow faster without the need to slow down or stop to pay toll fees. According to MRTA governor Surachet Laophulsuk:
“The study is being carried out in parallel with the Department of Highways’ Free Flow project, and we will choose which system to adopt based on the success and level of ease of implementation. In the preliminary phase, we found the system has accuracy problems and needs improvement. We expect it to be ready by 2022.”
Surachet says about 2,000 tollbooth staff will be retrained and reassigned to other departments. “There will be no lay-offs of tollbooth staff,” he promised.
Both MLFF and Free Flow platforms will come with prepaid and postpaid options for drivers, and a debt collection system to track down those who do not pay toll fees.
“The EMV [Euro/MasterCard and Visa] system will be replaced with a Touch & Go system that allows contactless payment from credit cards and electronic devices. The EasyPass access will be cancelled once the free-flow system is fully implemented.”
MRTA statistics show that the authority earned an average of 70 million baht per day from toll fees, while 2% of vehicle users escape paying toll fees, resulting in a daily loss of 1.4 million baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son
A mother and her boyfriend yesterday confessed to Bangkok police that they brutally assaulted her 4 year old son “because he “wet his bed”. Police called the pair in for questioning after the boy’s 23 year old father, whose name wasn’t given, reported to Bang Khen police that his son had been severely beaten and was being treated at Bhumibol Hospital. The father told police he hadn’t met the boy’s mother for 2 years, but got an urgent call from her on Sunday saying that the boy “slipped and fell” in the bathroom and “needed an urgent operation”. She also […]
Crime
No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges
Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk will not be investigated by the Public Prosecutor Commission after his decision to drop a charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. It is alleged the Red Bull heir ran over and killed a Bangkok policeman in 2012, while speeding and under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Since announcing the dropping of charges, Nate has resigned, a move designed to indicate transparency in his handling of the case. The commission’s head, Athapol Yaisawang, says the group decided not to proceed with any probe into the deputy attorney-general’s decision, given that an investigating panel has […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country. It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus. Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed […]
