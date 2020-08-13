Politics
Protesters’ add more demands as academics defend manifesto
Pro-democracy demonstrators yesterday called on schools and colleges to allow on-campus rallies as pressure grows on them to ban “risky” political activities. The leader of the opposition Move Forward Party posted on Facebook that safe places for students to air their views are dwindling and that youngsters “should be allowed to carry out activities there”.
Pita Limjaroenrat’s remark came after Thammasat University pledged to prevent a recurrence of Monday’s rally at its Rangsit campus, where comments made by protesters potentially violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lèse-majesté law, which criminalises criticism of the Royal Family. The students expanded their original 3 demands to include reform of the Monarchy, sparking fears that it could trigger violent confrontations between royalists and their opponents, similar to the Thammasat University Massacre of 1976
Pita said confrontations will not take place and the student activism won’t culminate in a bloody crackdown like the October 6, 1976 incident if those in power exercise restraint and don’t resort to violence.
“By refusing to hear them and dismissing their voice as a threat to security, the nation and the institution, means we are not actually listening to them. The PM promised to listen but authorities continued to harass them and make arrests. We’re killing the future with our own hands.”
He described the students’ expanded demands as “an inconvenient truth”.
Chaturon Chaisang, former chief strategist of the defunct Thai Raksa Chart Party, posted on Facebook that the public should remind authorities that the use of violence would only deepen the political crisis. He said the government should listen to the students and encourage talks while pointing out the government and the House of Representatives are on the right track by agreeing to a constitutional rewrite. However, he said, they must be sincere in the charter rewrite push and make the amendments timely.
Their views were echoed by former Democrat candidate Parit Wacharasindhu who called on all parties not to gag students and to create and protect safe space for them even though they may have differing views.
Thammasat University’s student organisation insisted Monday’s rally was not illegal and it had a good intentions toward the country. It also said university executives should not bow to public pressure and should adhere to the principles of democracy.
A total of 105 lecturers from various universities on Wednesday signed to support the students’ 10-point demand for the reform of the Monarchy and called on the public to face the challenge with patience and reason.
Proposals for reform of the monarchy by youth-led protests have met with both praise for their bravery and fierce criticism for touching on a taboo topic in Thai society. Monday’s rally ended with the reading of a manifesto containing 10 demands.
Among them was a proposal to nullify Article 6 of the Constitution which prohibits any legal action against the Monarch, and to scrap the lèse-majesté laws. They also urged the government to separate the Monarch’s personal wealth from assets under the Crown Property Bureau, which are estimated to be worth many billions of dollars. The manifesto also asked the government to cut the annual national budget of the palace in line with economic conditions, adding that donations for the Royal Family should come to an end. It also proposed an end to 1 sided education that praises the Royal Institution. Meanwhile, the Monarchy should not to endorse any coup and should refrain from expressing political views in public.
Protesters also called for investigations into the suspected forced disappearance of individuals who had been outspoken against the Thai Head of State.
More than 100 academics nationwide issued a statement on yesterday to voice their support. They say the proposal does not undermine the Palace:
“The 10 proposals do not violate the criminal law in relation to His Majesty, nor does any of the information in the manifesto aim to defame the King. On the contrary, it’s a straightforward proposal that aims to protect the constitutional monarchy and democracy.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Report calls for national reconciliation through constitutional reform
A report prepared by the House Committee on laws, justice and human rights, and focusing on 9 recommendations, is set to be debated today, according to an unnamed source in the House of Representatives. According to the Bangkok Post, the report lays the groundwork for possible constitutional reform, recommending the creation of a “people’s constitution.” The report says the current version creates division, as it was prepared in line with the powers of the National Council for Peace and Order, who orchestrated the 2014 military coup. The current administration has since inherited it, causing a conflict. The recommendation is for […]
Politics
University protesters may be prosecuted over comments
Monday night’s anti-government rally at Thammasat University is said to have risked “offending the Monarchy”, sparking fears that it could trigger violent confrontations between royalists and their opponents. Comments made by protesters at the university’s campus in Pathum Thani may have violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lèse-majesté law. Students announced a set of 10 demands, including changes to the country’s highest institution, Section 112 and royal prerogatives. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday said that the government has been monitoring the situation and admitted he’s worried about it. He declined to comment on the protesters’ […]
Politics
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says his administration is willing to hold a forum this month to give anti-government protesters a chance to air their grievances. But he’s drawn a line in the sand about the airing of “certain demands” for reform, viewed by some as criticism of the Thai monarchy. The PM is urging those protesting to remain within the boundaries of the law, warning them that they are not immune to prosecution otherwise. His remarks come following a large rally on Monday night at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus, just north of Bangkok. According to a report in Khaosod English, […]
Auckland cluster grows with 13 new Covid-19 infections reported
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
US dollar denominated gold trade to be allowed
Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park
Study finds smartphone addiction among Thai children on the rise
At least 76 homes evacuated in Bangkok blaze
Protesters’ add more demands as academics defend manifesto
Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Appeals Court upholds 6 month sentence for Premchai on weapons charge
Report calls for national reconciliation through constitutional reform
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Priceless ivories stolen a second time, recovered in Myanmar
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
Korat man terrifies locals with “musical instrument”
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Business4 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Economy4 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- ASEAN2 days ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline