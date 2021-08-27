Connect with us

4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Twitter/Sunai

Dates have now been set for in-depth debate over the move to censure PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as opposition moves for a vote of no-confidence. The debates are now set to begin on August 31 and continue over the course of 4 days, ending September 3 and will then be followed by a vote on September 4.

The decision came from a meeting that brought together the opposition, the ruling government, and cabinet representative. During that meeting, they agreed on the dates and length, and also allocated time schedules for each side to debate and present their cases.

The majority of floor time will be given to the opposition who are tasked with making the case for their call for a vote of no-confidence, implying that PM Prayut is unfit to fulfil his duties as prime minister, likely hinging on Thailand’s now dismal Covid-19 handling. They will be given 40 hours to make their case. Government MPs and cabinet ministers will be given 18.5 hours of floor time to present rebuttals and answer questions.

This will be the third time PM Prayut has been up against a no-confidence vote and this time 5 other cabinet members have been named in the proceedings. The call was brought by a coalition of 6 opposition parties working together to battle the administration that has faltered and lost support amid surging Covid-19 infections over the past several months and a bungled vaccine strategy.

In a move that has riled some government feathers, the opposition party Pheu Thai is planning to ask the public to cast their own votes online during, or shortly after, the no-confidence debate against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 5 of his ministers.

The 5 other government officials called in the no-confidence debate are Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image
yetanother
2021-08-27 15:43
36 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Dates have now been set for in-depth debate over the move to censure PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as opposition moves for a vote of no-confidence why do they have to vote ? obvious he inspires no…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-08-27 15:49
37 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The debates are now set to begin on August 31 and continue over the course of 4 days, ending September 3 and will then be followed by a vote on September 4. So, will Bangkok…
AlexPTY
AlexPTY
2021-08-27 15:52
When have you seen next PM been better than the previous one?
Rain
Rain
2021-08-27 16:15
Most are taken in by this surface charade, as it might present some sort of alternative reality. Nothing but the usual perplexing Thai theatre from establishment circles.
Rain
Rain
2021-08-27 16:16
23 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: When have you seen next PM been better than the previous one? Never existed. Still awaiting such a wonderous happening.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

