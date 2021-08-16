Politics
At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion
At least 5 government ministers are named in a no-confidence motion being submitted by the opposition Pheu Thai party, including the PM and Health Minister. The Bangkok Post reports that the ministers targeted by the move are PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.
The Pheu Thai party is submitting the motion based on a number of government decisions, including the controversial procurement of 8.5 million antigen test kits from China, despite the kits being recalled in the US due to a high number of inaccurate results.
Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai party says the main target of the no-confidence motion is the PM, as a result of several matters, not least the attempted procurement of 2 submarines from China at a time when the country is facing its worst Covid-19 crisis since the start of the pandemic.
In addition, Anutin is being targeted over his failure in vaccine procurement, including irregularities in procurement decisions, and the procurement of the Chinese antigen test kits. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for the ATKs in the US, due to a significant number of false results.
Despite this, the Bangkok Post reports that the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is going ahead with the purchase of 8.5 million ATKs from Ostland Capital. Yutthapong points out that the owner of 1 of the firms involved in the procurement deal is a former classmate of Anutin’s from the National Defence College. The firm in question, Nusasiri Plc, is a property development company, but has been appointed by Ostland Capital to act as a dealer of the ATKs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion
Tourism officials hopeful mandatory quarantine can be reduced in Q4
Violent scenes erupt in Bangkok at largest anti-government rally to date
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases and 182 deaths
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
TAT still pushing to launch Phuket 7+7 plan despite Covid-19
Phuket Covid-19 infections break 100 for the second time
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Thai Youtuber killed by train in Pattaya
Philippines finds its first Lambda infection
3 million Sinovac doses arrive in Bangkok from China
Opposition party suing government for Covid-19 failure
Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
New poll suggests Thais get most of their news from social media or television
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Rubber plantation workers severely injured, man’s leg blown off after stepping on bomb
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People4 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Crime4 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Phuket4 days ago
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16