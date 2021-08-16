At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion

At least 5 government ministers are named in a no-confidence motion being submitted by the opposition Pheu Thai party, including the PM and Health Minister. The Bangkok Post reports that the ministers targeted by the move are PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

The Pheu Thai party is submitting the motion based on a number of government decisions, including the controversial procurement of 8.5 million antigen test kits from China, despite the kits being recalled in the US due to a high number of inaccurate results.

Yutthapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai party says the main target of the no-confidence motion is the PM, as a result of several matters, not least the attempted procurement of 2 submarines from China at a time when the country is facing its worst Covid-19 crisis since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, Anutin is being targeted over his failure in vaccine procurement, including irregularities in procurement decisions, and the procurement of the Chinese antigen test kits. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for the ATKs in the US, due to a significant number of false results.

Despite this, the Bangkok Post reports that the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is going ahead with the purchase of 8.5 million ATKs from Ostland Capital. Yutthapong points out that the owner of 1 of the firms involved in the procurement deal is a former classmate of Anutin’s from the National Defence College. The firm in question, Nusasiri Plc, is a property development company, but has been appointed by Ostland Capital to act as a dealer of the ATKs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on