Politics
Government asks opposition not to invite public to vote to remove PM from office
A government spokesman has asked the opposition Pheu Thai party to drop its plan to invite the public to vote on the PM’s removal from office. Thai PBS World reports that the opposition party is planning to ask the public to cast their votes online during, or shortly after, a no confidence debate against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 5 of his ministers. The 5 in the firing line are Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.
The parliamentary debate is set to take place from August 31 to September 3, but government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says its purpose is to allow opposition parties to hold the administration to account, not to invite the public to vote against the government. Thanakorn says if the opposition has evidence of the government’s alleged wrongdoings, it can use legitimate legal channels to take further action.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS World reports that Seksakol Atthawong from the PM’s Office has condemned the language used by the Pheu Thai party in its criticism of the PM, accusing the party of a dirty tricks campaign against the government. Seksakol says inviting the public to vote to remove the PM from office is one such example.
However, Prasert Chanthornruangthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai party, is not fazed, saying the opposition’s allegation that the government is power-hungry and arrogant will be proven, citing its management of the Covid-19 pandemic and failures in vaccine procurement. Prasert says the debate will lead to a new government and is calling on the public to vote to remove the PM at the same time as the vote is happening in parliament.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
