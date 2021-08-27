Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals

18,702 new Covid-19 cases and 273 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,139,571 and the Covid death toll in Thailand to 10,587. The latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,110,708 of the cases and 10,493 of the fatalities.

20,163 new recoveries were recorded today. Thailand now has 185,200 active Covid-19 cases. With the decline of active cases over the past week, the CCSA has decided to ease some measures in “dark red” provinces, allowing interprovincial public transportation services to resume and restaurants to offer dine-in services.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,699 new Covid-19 cases today. In provinces surrounding the capital, 1,220 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan and 894 were reported in Samut Sakhon. The infection rate is still high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 1,064 new cases today.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on