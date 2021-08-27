Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

18,702 new Covid-19 cases and 273 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,139,571 and the Covid death toll in Thailand to 10,587. The latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,110,708 of the cases and 10,493 of the fatalities.

20,163 new recoveries were recorded today. Thailand now has 185,200 active Covid-19 cases. With the decline of active cases over the past week, the CCSA has decided to ease some measures in “dark red” provinces, allowing interprovincial public transportation services to resume and restaurants to offer dine-in services.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,699 new Covid-19 cases today. In provinces surrounding the capital, 1,220 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan and 894 were reported in Samut Sakhon. The infection rate is still high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 1,064 new cases today.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerFriday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket6 mins ago

Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Politics1 hour ago

4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27
Best of2 hours ago

Pet Friendly Condos in Bangkok
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Top HIIT Gyms in Bangkok
Best of2 hours ago

Top 7 Boarding Schools in Thailand
Best of3 hours ago

Thailand’s most underrated holiday destinations
Drugs3 hours ago

Packages of methamphetamine pills found floating in Chiang Rai rivers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

US records over 100,000 patients hospitalised with Covid-19
Best of4 hours ago

Thailand’s most famous diving spots
Thailand4 hours ago

GMT | ‘Joe Ferrari’ surrenders, Phuket 7-day cases over 900 | August 27
Crime4 hours ago

470 kilograms of marijuana seized in Isaan; reportedly smuggled from Laos
Guides5 hours ago

When is the best time to travel to Thailand?
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending