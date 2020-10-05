Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event | The Thaiger

Expats in Thailand will be offered discounts and promotions at a 2 day fair focusing on health and wellness travel, including deals on flights, accommodation and spa packages.

Domestic flights start at 490 baht, and if the booking is made on the spot, customers get a free 15 kilogram baggage allowance. There will also be many deals for health and wellness services like spa treatments and massages starting at 199 baht, or up to 65% off.

The “Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey” organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will go on this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm at the Eden 1, Central Department Store at Central World in Bangkok.

53 tourism related industries are planned to offer deals and promotions to expats. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says fair is intended to encourage the expat community to take advantage of Thailand’s health and wellness products and services.

Hospitals will offer checkup packages and 5 star hotels will have package deals available. There will also be a workshop on aromatherapy scents and a short crash course on office syndrome relief massage.

The first 1,800 expats who register for the fair in advance will get a 1 day BTS pass valued at 120 baht.

For every 3,000 baht spent at the event, people will get a chance to win gift vouchers, like a massage worth 1,950 baht.

