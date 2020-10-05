image
image
Connect with us

Expats

Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Travel Trained
    • follow us in feedly

Expats in Thailand will be offered discounts and promotions at a 2 day fair focusing on health and wellness travel, including deals on flights, accommodation and spa packages.

Domestic flights start at 490 baht, and if the booking is made on the spot, customers get a free 15 kilogram baggage allowance. There will also be many deals for health and wellness services like spa treatments and massages starting at 199 baht, or up to 65% off.

The “Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey” organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will go on this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm at the Eden 1, Central Department Store at Central World in Bangkok.

53 tourism related industries are planned to offer deals and promotions to expats. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says fair is intended to encourage the expat community to take advantage of Thailand’s health and wellness products and services.

Hospitals will offer checkup packages and 5 star hotels will have package deals available. There will also be a workshop on aromatherapy scents and a short crash course on office syndrome relief massage.

The first 1,800 expats who register for the fair in advance will get a 1 day BTS pass valued at 120 baht.

For every 3,000 baht spent at the event, people will get a chance to win gift vouchers, like a massage worth 1,950 baht.

SOURCE: TAT News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall

Maya Taylor

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sanook

An ex-prisoner is back in custody after stabbing 3 people at a Bangkok shopping mall when he was asked to put on a face mask. A report in Nation Thailand says the 33 year old man has been incarcerated at Chiang Mai prison 3 times for robbery offences.

It’s understood that when a security guard at The Mall, in the Ngam Wong Wan area of Bangkok, asked the man to wear a face mask, the ex-convict went crazy. Police were notified of a stabbing attack in which 2 security guards and a delivery man were injured. All 3 have been sent to Bangkok’s Nonthavej Hospital for treatment.

The perpetrator is in police custody, with initial reports saying he’d been charged with attempted murder. Police also found a medical card on the man that identifies him as an HIV patient.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Protests

Bangkok police prep for October 14 pro-democracy rally

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Bangkok police prep for October 14 pro-democracy rally | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Police are getting ready for the next pro-democracy rally planned for October 14 at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, marking the anniversary of the 1973 uprising which ended the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Police are following social media pages associated with the rally, like Democracy Restoration Group, to try and get a head count to determine how many officers should be deployed and where.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Pakkapong Pongpetra says the officers will not obstruct the rally and will be there to keep the peace and ensure safety. Police might even set up security checkpoints around the rally to search for weapons. While Pakkapong says police will not be there to arrest participants, he says rally leaders need to abide by Thai laws. Some leaders of the September 19 pro-democracy protest in Bangkok face charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and for installing a plaque at a “registered historical site.”

“We would like to ask rally leaders to comply with the laws, especially the Public Assembly Act, to minimise impact on the public … Public health staff will also set up screening checkpoints for rally participants to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while traffic police will direct traffic flow around the areas to facilitate both vehicle users and pedestrians.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Sarasas teacher, who allegedly abused students, files complaint against student’s parents for assault

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Sarasas teacher, who allegedly abused students, files complaint against student&#8217;s parents for assault | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Standard

After being fired and charged with assault, a Nonthaburi teacher has now filed a police complaint against a student’s parents for allegedly assaulting her. The teacher, Onuma Ploadprong at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School, says the parents assaulted her after they saw classroom surveillance camera footage of her allegedly pushing and hitting kindergarten students.

The teacher is represented by the same lawyer who represents the Sarasas private school in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok. Complaints of teachers allegedly abusing and mistreating students were filed after surveillance footage of the Sarasas classrooms were shared with parents and on social media. Lawyer Decha Kittiwithayanun, also president of the Thanai Klai Thuk Lawyer Network, is handling 30 legal cases filed against the school involving 13 teachers. Decha did not give details on the complaint filed against a student’s parents, but says the parents assaulted Onuma after watching the classroom surveillance videos.

“We will handle legal actions based on the evidence we have. Some teachers confessed to the assault, but some insisted that they were innocent, so we will take this to court and let them decide.”

After videos from Onuma’s classroom were shared online, the Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, set up a committee to investigate all of the 42 Sarasas private schools around Thailand.

Onuma told Thai media that she is sorry for her actions.

“I admit that what I did was wrong and want to apologise to society and the affected persons.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending