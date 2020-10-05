Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event | The Thaiger

Expats
Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event
Expats in Thailand will be offered discounts and promotions at a 2 day fair focusing on health and wellness travel, including deals on flights, accommodation and spa packages.
Domestic flights start at 490 baht, and if the booking is made on the spot, customers get a free 15 kilogram baggage allowance. There will also be many deals for health and wellness services like spa treatments and massages starting at 199 baht, or up to 65% off.
The “Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey” organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will go on this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm at the Eden 1, Central Department Store at Central World in Bangkok.
53 tourism related industries are planned to offer deals and promotions to expats. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says fair is intended to encourage the expat community to take advantage of Thailand’s health and wellness products and services.
Hospitals will offer checkup packages and 5 star hotels will have package deals available. There will also be a workshop on aromatherapy scents and a short crash course on office syndrome relief massage.
The first 1,800 expats who register for the fair in advance will get a 1 day BTS pass valued at 120 baht.
For every 3,000 baht spent at the event, people will get a chance to win gift vouchers, like a massage worth 1,950 baht.
SOURCE: TAT NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall
An ex-prisoner is back in custody after stabbing 3 people at a Bangkok shopping mall when he was asked to put on a face mask. A report in Nation Thailand says the 33 year old man has been incarcerated at Chiang Mai prison 3 times for robbery offences.
It’s understood that when a security guard at The Mall, in the Ngam Wong Wan area of Bangkok, asked the man to wear a face mask, the ex-convict went crazy. Police were notified of a stabbing attack in which 2 security guards and a delivery man were injured. All 3 have been sent to Bangkok’s Nonthavej Hospital for treatment.
The perpetrator is in police custody, with initial reports saying he’d been charged with attempted murder. Police also found a medical card on the man that identifies him as an HIV patient.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Bangkok police prep for October 14 pro-democracy rally
Police are getting ready for the next pro-democracy rally planned for October 14 at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, marking the anniversary of the 1973 uprising which ended the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Police are following social media pages associated with the rally, like Democracy Restoration Group, to try and get a head count to determine how many officers should be deployed and where.
Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Pakkapong Pongpetra says the officers will not obstruct the rally and will be there to keep the peace and ensure safety. Police might even set up security checkpoints around the rally to search for weapons. While Pakkapong says police will not be there to arrest participants, he says rally leaders need to abide by Thai laws. Some leaders of the September 19 pro-democracy protest in Bangkok face charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and for installing a plaque at a “registered historical site.”
“We would like to ask rally leaders to comply with the laws, especially the Public Assembly Act, to minimise impact on the public … Public health staff will also set up screening checkpoints for rally participants to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while traffic police will direct traffic flow around the areas to facilitate both vehicle users and pedestrians.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Sarasas teacher, who allegedly abused students, files complaint against student’s parents for assault
After being fired and charged with assault, a Nonthaburi teacher has now filed a police complaint against a student’s parents for allegedly assaulting her. The teacher, Onuma Ploadprong at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School, says the parents assaulted her after they saw classroom surveillance camera footage of her allegedly pushing and hitting kindergarten students.
The teacher is represented by the same lawyer who represents the Sarasas private school in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok. Complaints of teachers allegedly abusing and mistreating students were filed after surveillance footage of the Sarasas classrooms were shared with parents and on social media. Lawyer Decha Kittiwithayanun, also president of the Thanai Klai Thuk Lawyer Network, is handling 30 legal cases filed against the school involving 13 teachers. Decha did not give details on the complaint filed against a student’s parents, but says the parents assaulted Onuma after watching the classroom surveillance videos.
“We will handle legal actions based on the evidence we have. Some teachers confessed to the assault, but some insisted that they were innocent, so we will take this to court and let them decide.”
After videos from Onuma’s classroom were shared online, the Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, set up a committee to investigate all of the 42 Sarasas private schools around Thailand.
Onuma told Thai media that she is sorry for her actions.
“I admit that what I did was wrong and want to apologise to society and the affected persons.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Global tourism plunges up to 80% in 2020
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
Continuous rainfall expected throughout Thailand this week
Worst flood in years Chon Buri residents say, Pattaya City officials plan to build a flood barrier
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall
Bangkok police prep for October 14 pro-democracy rally
Phuket man shoots himself in the head in suspected suicide
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
New visa amnesty allows foreigners to stay in Thailand until October 31, with 60 day extensions
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
More categories of foreigners to be granted entry to Thailand
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
- Events2 days ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
- Environment4 days ago
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources at virtual biodiversity summit
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
- Thailand1 day ago
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
- Road deaths3 days ago
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues