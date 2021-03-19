Pattaya to hold logistics forum to renew efforts of making it a technology hub | Thaiger

Pattaya is holding a logistics forum next week with renewed hopes of making the city a major technology and convention hub. The forum will be held on March 25 at the Amari hotel, which will also feature an online format for those who cannot attend. Strict Covid-19 measures will be in place such as temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitiser.

The event is being held by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, in an attempt to bring more business travellers to the city. The push to make Pattaya a major tech hub was originally started before the Covid-19 pandemic, with renewed efforts starting again after Chon Buri province has seen no new cases of the virus in 2 weeks.

The idea of making Pattaya a tech hub is due to the amount of large buildings that could, ideally, hold large groups of people. The area also features factories, ports, and the famous walking street, which saw around 10 million tourists per year before Covid hit. More projects are also being planned for area including monorails, high – speed rail trains, and an additional port for cruise ships and yachts.

Pattaya bars and business owners are hoping to hear news today that would potentially see Chon Buri province being reduced to a “green” zone in terms of Covid-19 risks. The province is currently in a “yellow” zone which is under “strict” control, with the normal special administrative zoning halted, which has allowed bars and businesses to stay open past midnight.

But even if the province is downgraded, there is no guarantee the businesses would receive the green light to stay open past midnight. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is meeting today with the PM Prayut to decide risk factors for provinces nationwide, as well as to decide what activities and measures need to be in place for Thailand’s New Year of Songkran.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.