Thai farmers warned of hemp – growing scams | Thaiger

Thailand
Thai farmers warned of hemp – growing scams
They also have to notify authorities of what specific strain of hemp they intend to grow as well as what factories would buy the hemp in order to process it.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is pushing the FDA to start issuing permits for the cultivation, importation and production of hemp seeds as he says it could help farmers increase their incomes, especially after Covid has hit Thailand’s economy hard.
“As for hemp cultivation, each farmer must seek permission individually.”
“A permit to grow hemp cannot be applied to a group of farmers because each one must inform authorities about which land is being set aside for cultivation and when.”
Potential hemp growers can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to get information regarding the application procedures with interested parties needing to contact the FDA to set the process in motion.
Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board agreed late last year to remove cannabis and leaves from its list of banned drugs for medicinal purposes. Now, restaurants are sprouting up nationwide, offering CBD – infused food and drinks for public consumption.
CBD is different from the psychoactive ingredient of THC, which is still currently illegal in Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand to hold cannabis forums on 420th day since legalisation
In light of the 420th day since cannabis was legalised in Thailand, the government is holding 2 forums next month to promote the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The events’ turn out is expected to be large as there is no charge to participate.
Bangkok’s Carlton Hotel will host the first event on April 19-20 to mark World Cannabis Day with more than 50 vendors offering cannabis-infused food and drinks. The president of the Cannabis Investment Summit World International, Jacky Ong, says the event will kick off the idea of cannabis use and trade in Thailand and the wider Asian region.
The event’s falling on the April 20th date is not by mistake as it was scheduled to reference the 420 number that was associated with the cannabis counterculture that began in America.
The 2021 International Medical Cannabis Association Conference will also take place next month on April 16-18 in Chiang Mai. The event will host medical experts and cannabis growers from 22 countries who are developing their medical marijuana industries.
Alexander K Lindgren, a medical tourism consultant fro Thann Global Travel, says the government’s decision to promote medical marijuana will benefit the tourism industry.
“Thailand is known to be one of the world’s best sources of cannabis strains, in addition to its reputation for wellness and healthcare tourism. Combining the two together will attract many tourists from all over the globe, including China, Europe and the United States.”
An adviser to the Association of Domestic Travel, Komsarn Wijitwikrom, an Association of Domestic Travel adviser, agrees. He says the decision to focus on medical marijuana would educate future generations about the crop which could potentially help pull communities out of poverty.
“We are on the right track now. We have a cash crop on our hands, so now we have to know how to market it.”
While most of the plan has been legalised, the marijuana flower is not, as it contains most of the psychoactive properties, such as THC, which is largely thought of to be responsible for the “high” feeling by users.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival
Thailand’s government is pushing for cannabis use in all kinds of foods and products, as long as the plant’s psychoactive component, which causes the “high,” isn’t used. Over the weekend, people flocked to the Cannabis 360 festival held by the government in the Isaan province Buriram. Those at the festival could get a cone of hemp soft serve ice cream or taste other food and beverages seasoned with cannabis leaves.
The country’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, an avid cannabis and hemp supporter, promoted the event, posting a photo on his Facebook page of himself surrounded by cannabis plants.
The director of the Buriram public health and organiser of the event, Withid Sarideechaikoo, told Reuters that cannabis is “the rising star to bring our good quality of lives and money back in our purses as good (economy) as before and even better.”
The festival also promoted growing hemp, a variety of cannabis which has a low concentration of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and a high concentration of the non-psychoactive component cannabinol, or CBD, which has been used to treat anxiety and muscle pain.
Thailand was the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical cannabis back in 2018. Recently, parts of the cannabis plant with low traces of THC were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list. The THC-rich buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic, carrying fairly hefty penalties for possession and consumption.
SOURCES: Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Cannabis could become a major cash crop in Thailand. An expert says the cannabis-based medicinal products could generate up to 8 billion baht for the Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025. Medical cannabis has been legal in Thailand for the past couple years, but recently the government agreed to allow parts of the plant with very, low traces of the “high-inducing” component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, to be in medicinal products and food.
Cannabis-based medicines have been used as palliative treatment for some cancer patients in Thailand. Last year, nearly 1 million patients used cannabis-based medicines, according to an economist at Kasetsart University’s Agricultural and Resource Economics Department, Ravissa Suchato.
Around 1.2 billion baht worth of medical cannabis was consumed last year, according to Ravissa, who led a recent study on the economic impact of commercial cannabis cultivation in Thailand. If the average consumption rises as expected, medical cannabis could generate 8 billion baht within the next 5 years.
“We believe marijuana has great potential as a cash crop because more patients will start using marijuana-based drugs soon.”
In the past, Thai officials have discussed the opportunity to tap into the global cannabis market by exporting medical cannabis, but Ravissa says Thailand still has a way to go.
“Globally, the recreational use of marijuana has risen a lot faster than pharmaceutical use, so the prospect of exporting marijuana-based medicines from Thailand is still a long way off.”
Parts of the cannabis plant that are rich in THC, like the buds, are still illegal and classified as a Category 5 narcotic. Trafficking the plant is still heavily criminalised. Just over the past few days, border patrol police in the Northeastern province Nakhon Pathom seized hundreds of kilograms of dried, compressed cannabis believed to have been trafficked across the Mekong River from Laos and destined for the South, possibly to Malaysia.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Thai farmers warned of hemp – growing scams
Pattaya to hold logistics forum to renew efforts of making it a technology hub
Indonesian police may have found officer missing since 2004 tsunami in mental health facility
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Investigation launched into boy scout drowning in north-east Thailand
CCSA to decide Songkran rules today
Mother of drowned boy scout accuses school director of negligence
Thailand News Today | New study on Thai road deaths, scam suspect has a GoFundMe page | March 18
CCSA Update: 92 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
TAT says expats are confident in living a “new normal” life in Thailand – VIDEO
More methamphetamine found on Thailand beach, suspected to be linked to sunken vessel
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
Most motorcycle accidents in Thailand involved cars cutting in front of traffic
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Uh oh: Netflix may stop allowing the sharing of passwords
Pro-democracy leaders denied bail for 5th time
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
- Myanmar4 days ago
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
- Bangkok3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
- Crime1 day ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Crime21 hours ago
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets