Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach

Tim Newton

Pattaya, the seaside playground 2 hours south east of Bangkok, never had really good beaches. But these days the popular resort boasts huge expanses of sand as far as the eye can see.

Most of the earlier efforts were concentrated on the popular Pattaya beachfront but recently the efforts moved to Jomtien, about 3 kilometres south of the main party town. Nearly a kilometre of Jomtien Beach is now wider and ‘sandier’ than in the past, attracting beachgoers and their cameras, to the improved beachside resource.

Pattaya City saw many of its earlier efforts and investment washed back into the Gulf of Thailand following monsoonal rains. Back in 2018 a number of rain storms washed away millions of baht worth of sand and reclamation works.

Much of the mostly low-lying beach along Beach Road suffered constant inundation and erosion from storm run-off flowing across troad and then taking some of the new sand out to sea with it. The water was cutting channels into the newly replaced sand areas and wild grass and moss was starting to grow there instead.

But by June 2019 the 8 year work was finally complete. The 600 million baht project sorted back in 2011 amid warnings from environmentalists that the new sandy shoreline could be washed away within five years following its completion.

Despite a few false starts, the makeover on the main beach has not been washed away as yet.

The reconditioning and widening of Jomtien Beach has been measured as a local triumph after drawing thousands of tourists during the Songkran break. The local Marine Department says that social media – posted pics of the new-look Jomtien Beach – has been a powerful drawcard.

The department supervised expansion of 800 metres of Jomtien Beach. Before, like much of Pattaya’s beaches, it was only 5 metres wide. Now the first phase of the beach reclamation stretches 50 metres+ into the Gulf, in line with the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s policy to prevent beach erosion in the region.

The 586 million baht project will eventually stretch along 3.5 kilometres of Jomtien Beach. The second phase will widen the beach all the way to the Najomtien border as the project is likely to run into next year.

Now the Department has handed the management of the wider, more expansive, first phase of the Jomtien Beach project back to the Na Jomtien Municipality since December 29 last year.

“Refilling of the beach was a huge success because it managed to draw a lot of tourists during the Songkran holidays, allowing tourism operators there to earn good revenue.”

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    JustAnotherExpat
    2022-04-16 10:47
    33 minutes ago, Leeshard said: Just have to make the sea fit for swimming in now. I swam in that Jomtien beach water ONCE. Never again, it was nasty!
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-16 11:34
    45 minutes ago, JustAnotherExpat said: I swam in that Jomtien beach water ONCE. Never again, it was nasty! When you see a floating swollen chocolate bar in the water then it is time to pack up and go.
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-04-16 11:35
    Just now, HolyCowCm said: When you see a floating swollen chocolate bar in the water then it is time to pack up and go. Yeah was the worst Cadbury Picnic I ever tasted.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-16 11:40
    4 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Yeah was the worst Cadbury Picnic I ever tasted. Yes and also avoid any Hershey Highway.
    image
    TWS60
    2022-04-16 12:02
    Cool, just in time for rain season......again. Job security. 👍
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

