Thailand

First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader

Pete

Published

 on 

Credit Anna Vidhyaphum official Instagram

Anna Vidhyaphum, who is seeking a seat in the Bangkok City Hall Assembly under the Ruam Thai United Party, became the first person to step forward to claim that she had been allegedly raped by Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchapakdi. Around 20 others have made similar allegations, with some reporting Prinn to the police for alleged rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment.

At a press conference on Thursday, he claimed that he’s innocent and he’s “not that type of person”. With the allegations piling up he decided to quit the position so he could fight against the numerous claims and accusations that had surfaced in recent weeks.

Anna decided not to tell anyone until after Prinn’s media conference yesterday when he announced his resignation from the party. When she found out that she wasn’t the only one who was abused by the same man, many women have since come forward with their own stories and allegations.

Anna felt it was necessary to speak out and stand up for herself against the man they’ve accused and similar violent acts. She’s since reported to the police before speaking out.

She was asked why failed to come forward immediately after what had happened. She explained that it was very difficult for her to deal with the trauma at the time. She says she dealt with the fallout by raising her antidepressant drug doses.

She remembers the apartment and other details. She noticed that there is a similar pattern and tactics used when she heard the statements from other females. Reporters kept pushing her for more information… she told them that it’s been over a year since the incident happened in March 2021, and “there isn’t a lot of evidence”.

Anna stated she met Prinn at a family gathering last year. He invited her out for lunch at an apartment building on Sukhumvit where he allegedly harassed and raped her.

“I was raped. I didn’t consent. I didn’t think he would be a crook. He’s well dressed, educated and is socially known. I didn’t think he would have done that. But he did and no one could do anything.”

Prinn Panitchapakdi graduated at London school of Economics and is the eldest son of former Deputy PM Supachai Panitchpakdi. From 2002 to 2005, he served as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation. Prinn was also nominated by the party to, ironically, advocate against violence against women in 2019.

“Some victims blamed themselves, that they have been fooled or now have a stigma. I want this to be about rape and not politics. I just want the justice system to function. It has become a common thing for politicians to do these kinds of things repeatedly and get away with it… We don’t know how many people he has done this to.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    riclag
    2022-04-15 17:38
    Sometimes a womens beauty can be a curse! Sad for her
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-15 18:42
    I am sure that all 10 gals cannot be trying to railroad him. My question is why would he trun to being a squid and need to rape girls or harass force vulnerable girls into spreading their legs when they…
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-15 18:57
    Her case alone - he walks, too long after the act. He said - she said. Not doing herself any favours saying she upped her anti depressant drugs. Anna, get this past you and have a long holiday, running for…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-04-15 19:19
    24 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: I am sure that all 10 gals cannot be trying to railroad him. My question is why would he trun to being a squid and need to rape girls or harass force vulnerable girls into…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-15 19:51
    27 minutes ago, Fanta said: Rape is, more often than not, power & control + sexual gratification. “You cannot defy me and I will take my prize!” Prison rape is a clear example of this. Why rape an unwilling person when…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

