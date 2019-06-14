Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened | The Thaiger

Environment
Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened
The Thai Transport Minister and senior marine-management officials have hailed the rebuilding of Pattaya Beach as a great success at the official opening of the reclaimed beach and shoreline.
The reconstruction was completed early this year to muted applause from the locals, but the ceremony was the official recognition of Pattaya and Marine Department officials who spent nearly eight years trying to complete the project.
But between the rebuild and this week’s ceremony, two storms damaged the underpinning structure and washed much of the new sand back into the Gulf of Thailand. It took another two months to repair the damage and return the beach back to its refurbished condition. For now, Pattaya tourists and locals can enjoy the much wider beach.
The 600 million baht project commenced in 2011 and followed warnings from environmentalists that the new sandy shoreline could be washed away within five years following its completion.
Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province
Thai health authorities are reporting 86 new cases of the Chikungunya virus in the last week alone. There have been 3,592 cases – nearly all in southern Thailand – this year. Here’s a few things to know about the Chikungunya virus…
- Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.
- Joint pain is often debilitating and can vary in duration.
- The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common.
- There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
- The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for chikungunya.
- The disease mostly occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. However a major outbreak in 2015 affected several countries of the Region of the Americas.
People who have been in the southern provinces up to two weeks ago and are experiencing symptoms are being urged to contact medical staff and not purchase drugs over the counter to treat themselves.
Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks. Hence the virus can cause acute, subacute or chronic disease.
Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years. Occasional cases of eye, neurological and heart complications have been reported, as well as gastrointestinal complaints. Serious complications are not common, but in older people, the disease can contribute to the cause of death. Often symptoms in infected individuals are mild and the infection may go unrecognized, or be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue occurs.
A helpline is available on 1422.
Here’s The Thaiger’s tips avoid being bitten by mosquitos. The story is for Dengue fever but the same advice applies for Chikungunya virus as well.
Formal complaint made about Phuket OrBorTor chief for inaction over environmental issues
Danai Yardee and Chamroon Kerndum, representing a group of Phuket environmental groups, have made a formal complaint against Cherng Talay President Ma ‘Ann Samran. The complaint calls for investigation into the construction of an anti-erosion sea wall at Surin Beach, unfinished wastewater treatment plants and alleged tampering of evidence.
A report by IsraNews.org says they’ve filed a complaint with Department of Special Investigation and National Anti-Corruption Commission officials in Surat Thani.
One of the complaints alleges possible corruption in the 350 million baht wastewater treatment construction project that serves Surin and Bang Tao beaches on Phuket’s west coast. The plant, discussed and planned over many years, came into action three months ago but has not appeared effective at preventing wastewater flowing into the beaches.
The high profile tambon President has made excuses for a decade about the untreated blackwater flowing, very publicly, into the two beaches and recently even conceded that the new plants would be unable to treat all the wastewater generated in the area.
The complaint also alleged negligence that could be responsible for damage to Phuket’s environment.
Meanwhile the unfinished anti-erosion sea wall at Surin Beach, with a published budget of 12 million baht, remains unfinished after 18 months of stalled works.
It’s not the first time the long-serving Cherng Talay President has come under fire. Four years ago a Phuket judge dismissed a 10 million baht “dereliction of duty” lawsuit.
The Public Prosecutor Jessada Banditmongkolkul said at the time, “The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. Additionally, Mr Ma ‘Ann had followed all legal procedures during the eviction and demolition process.”
The owners of two establishments, Beach Bar and Paul Restaurant, located on Laypang Beach, claimed that Mr Ma ‘Ann had ruined their businesses by forcing them to close.
The President also came under fire from the Phuket Governor at the time for inaction over the eviction of illegal Layan Beach coastal businesses following a Supreme Court eviction order.
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
