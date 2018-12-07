Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
All the money and effort Pattaya has spent to rebuild its beach is being wasted through little or no maintenance. This is the opinion shared with Pattaya News by tourists to the region.
Numerous visitors have told Pattaya Mail reporters about weeds, moss and water-filled gouges running through the northernmost part of the beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya.
They say the low-lying beach is suffering constant inundation from storm run-off flowing across the Beach Road and taking some of the new sand out to sea. The water is cutting channels into the newly replaced sand areas and wild grass and moss is growing there.
Additionally, tourists say there is uncollected rubbish which is rotting there as well. Tourists and expats point out that Pattaya has spent more than a 500 million baht to repair its beach, but aren’t spending the relatively little money to keep it looking beautiful.
Beach reclamation underway. PHOTO: The Nation
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
PHOTO: Siamchon News
A conscript, whom Thai media have described as a ‘gay soldier’, refused to go quietly after creating trouble in Walking Street. It got worse from there…
His partner became involved after a member of the public stepped in to assist a police officer before the men were finally overpowered. The melee continued at the Pattaya police station where serious charges were laid against the men.
One of the men threatened to shoot the officer.
According to Siamchon News, the incident began in Walking Street around 4am when a tourist reported trouble. Police headed to the scene.
Pol Capt Sukhachai Thamsuree was allegedly kicked by Army conscript Jakraphat Khamreuang who was resisting arrest. A member of the public came to the policeman’s aid and this infuriated Jakraphat’s gay buddy, 31 year old Phittinan Charoenwong, who joined in the fight. Phittinan hit the police captain in the face during the tussle.
Back at the station Jakraphat threatened to shoot the police and made things worse for the pair as they hurled additional abuse, according to Siamchon News.
The pair are currently detained and have been charged with drunk and disorderly behavior, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and slander.
VIDEO of the police reaction to the incident HERE.
SOURCE: Siamchon News
Pattaya
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
SOURCE: Siamchon
A melee broke out earlier today at the Taboo Club in Pattaya’s Walking Street. It got heated after a bouncer insisted that a Chinese tourist apologise to a bar girl he had ‘rejected’.
Chinese tourists had headed to the bar and were then approached by bar girls. But 25 year old Yang Zhan didn’t appreciate her advances and asked that she not sit down with him.
But the bar girl was persistent, as the story goes, causing Yang to shout at her at the top of his voice, according to Siamchon News. This apparently upset the bar girl who claims she was ‘affronted’.
When it came time to leave a bouncer at the Club insisted that the tourist couldn’t leave until an apology had been made.
Yang declined the request and, well, you know how it goes…
Yang’s ended up with an injury above his right eyebrow and a hole in the rear of his T-shirt. All the participants in the brawl, including the manager of the club, were taken to the local police station.
Police fined everyone involved in the fight, whilst the manager was prosecuted for serving alcohol after hours and remaining open after hours.
The tourists said it was terrible to face such a situation when out for a quiet drink. He said the whole incident was detrimental to tourism.
Such is another night in the World Class Family Tourist Destination.
Pattaya
Pattaya kathoey thief charged over Walking Street theft
A video on the Pattaya Online Facebook site shows the chief of the national tourist police and Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch sorting out a theft in the seaside ‘World Class Family Resort’.
An alleged ladyboy thief, 23 year old Sunthorn Huajaipetch from Nakorn Ratchasima, had been nabbed after a theft along the notorious Walking Street.
35 year old Italian Daniele Freda says he had been walking past the Oasis Bar when the lady boy came up and ‘grabbed’ the tourist suggesting some sexual activity. Not long after the tourist realised he had lost his wallet and went to the police.
Sunthorn admitted everything. ‘She’ said after lifting the tourist’s wallet she had put it in a trash can and retrieved it after the tourist was out of sight. Mr Freda say she had stolen 5,270 baht in cash.
Sunthorn has been charged with theft.
รวบสาวประเภทสองลักทรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติ วันนี้ (26 พ.ย.) พล.ต.ท.ธีรพล คุปตานนท์ ผู้บัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว พร้อมด้วย พ.ต.อ.อภิชัย กรอบเพชร ผกก.สภ.เมืองพัทยา จ.ชลบุรี เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจตรวจคนเข้าเมือง และกำลังทำการควบคุมตัว นายสุนทร หัวใจเพชร อายุ 23 ปี สาวประเภทสองชาวจังหวัดนครราชสีมา หลังก่อเหตุลักทรัพย์ Mr.Daniele Freda อายุ 35 ปี สัญชาติอิตาลี ได้ของกลางเป็นเงิน 5,270 บาท มาทำการแถลงผลการจับกุมโดยกล่าวหาว่า “ลักทรัพย์ในเวลากลางคืน” สืบเนื่องจากคืนที่ผ่านมาขณะกำลังเดินอยู่บริเวณหน้าร้านโอเอซิส ถ.วอล์คกิ้งสตรีท พัทยาใต้ ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี พบ นายสุนทร สาวประเภทสองยืนอยู่ จากนั้นได้ทำทีเข้ามาชวนพูดคุยและกอดลูบคลำจากนั้นจึงก่อเหตุลักเอาทรัพย์สินจากกระเป๋าไป เมื่อแยกย้ายออกมาและสำรวจดูก็พบว่ากระเป๋าเงินหาย ไปจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความดังกล่าว สอบสวนนายสุนทร ให้การรับสารภาพว่าเป็นผู้ก่อเหตุลักทรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวคนดังกล่าวไปจริง โดยทำทีเข้าไปกอดผู้เสียหายทางด้านหน้าและใช้มือล้วงกระเป๋ากางเกง จากนั้นก็นำทรัพย์สินไปซุกซ่อนบริเวณถุงขยะใกล้ที่เกิดเหตุ จนผู้เสียหายเดินจากไปจึงเดินไปเก็บทรัพย์สินกระทั่งถูกตามจับกุมตัวดังกล่าว….
Posted by Pattayaonlinenews on Monday, November 26, 2018
SOURCE: Pattaya Online News
