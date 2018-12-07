Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

All the money and effort Pattaya has spent to rebuild its beach is being wasted through little or no maintenance. This is the opinion shared with Pattaya News by tourists to the region.

Numerous visitors have told Pattaya Mail reporters about weeds, moss and water-filled gouges running through the northernmost part of the beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya.

They say the low-lying beach is suffering constant inundation from storm run-off flowing across the Beach Road and taking some of the new sand out to sea. The water is cutting channels into the newly replaced sand areas and wild grass and moss is growing there.

Additionally, tourists say there is uncollected rubbish which is rotting there as well. Tourists and expats point out that Pattaya has spent more than a 500 million baht to repair its beach, but aren’t spending the relatively little money to keep it looking beautiful.

Beach reclamation underway. PHOTO: The Nation

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail





