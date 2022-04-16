South
Southern Thailand peacefire shattered with another fatal bombing
The leader of one of Thailand’s southern rebel groups claimed yesterday that the group was behind a double bombing that killed a villager that day. Chalermchai Petchkart, the police chief of Sai Buri district in Pattani province, where the bombing happened, told Benar News that the bomb that exploded and killed the villager had been left in a paper bag.
“His friend walked to the field as Navi parked his motorbike near a tree and found a paper bag. He picked it up, and the bomb exploded, killing him there”.
The group, Patani United Liberation Organisation, is considered one of the oldest secessionist movements in the Deep South. The last time PULO committed an attack was reportedly in 2016. The attack yesterday came just weeks after another southern rebel group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional, agreed with the Thai government to a 40-day ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement came in light of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and Thailand’s Songkran holiday.
Police bomb squad members also found two other bombs in the area where the villager was killed. While they were able to defuse one bomb, another exploded and injured three of them. Police said the injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The police also found a flyer with the image of a tiger, and a message written in Malay language saying “Long Live the King”. It refers to when the region was the Kingdom of Patani Darussalam. After Thailand annexed the area in 1909, the area was converted into the Thai provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla. The conflict between the Thai government, and the Patani Malay people in Southern Thailand, has existed since that year, when the area was annexed.
The Patani Malay people are primarily Muslims, while Thailand’s majority are Buddhists. This, along with their different language (Malay) and culture, has created tensions. There have been several Patani Malay militant insurgent groups formed. The Thai government has expressed frustration, claiming the Patani Malay are the country’s only minority that has resisted assimilation. There are now frequent reports in the region of insurgent-related violence, such as roadside bombings and attacks at police stations.
SOURCE: Benar News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Durain, mango and caviar? Thailand/Russian partnership creates affordable caviar
Thailand’s Covid trend is ‘down’ as we wait for the fallout from Songkran travel
Thailand’s Songkran road deaths decrease by 20% since last year, officials say
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Southern Thailand peacefire shattered with another fatal bombing
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for sixth straight day
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Booster vaccines really do boost immunity to Omicron, says National Vaccine Institute
41 dead, 332 injured on Day 4 of Songkran ‘7 Deadly Days’
Thai robber who stole gold valued around 4.5 million baht caught
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Police arrest 7 suspects in cherry bomb attack on PM Prayut’s home
Thai durian shipment to China detected with Covid 19 on packaging
Democrat deputy leader quits party to fight accusations of sexual harassment
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
South Korea is the most expensive country to raise kids
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Education2 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
- Best of22 hours ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Scam bam thank you mam! Thai PBS anchor scammed out of 1 million baht.
- Events2 days ago
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
Recent comments: