Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province | The Thaiger

Environment
Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province
Thai health authorities are reporting 86 new cases of the Chikungunya virus in the last week alone. There have been 3,592 cases – nearly all in southern Thailand – this year. Here’s a few things to know about the Chikungunya virus…
- Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.
- Joint pain is often debilitating and can vary in duration.
- The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common.
- There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
- The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for chikungunya.
- The disease mostly occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. However a major outbreak in 2015 affected several countries of the Region of the Americas.
People who have been in the southern provinces up to two weeks ago and are experiencing symptoms are being urged to contact medical staff and not purchase drugs over the counter to treat themselves.
Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks. Hence the virus can cause acute, subacute or chronic disease.
Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years. Occasional cases of eye, neurological and heart complications have been reported, as well as gastrointestinal complaints. Serious complications are not common, but in older people, the disease can contribute to the cause of death. Often symptoms in infected individuals are mild and the infection may go unrecognized, or be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue occurs.
A helpline is available on 1422.
Here’s The Thaiger’s tips avoid being bitten by mosquitos. The story is for Dengue fever but the same advice applies for Chikungunya virus as well.
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Injured dolphin rescued off Phang Nga
An injured dolphin is being cared for after being rescued along Tai Mueang beach in Phang Nga, southern Thailand.
National park and marine officials were notified from locals that the dolphin was found on the Tai Mueang beach.
Scratches were found on the bottlenose dolphin. The dolphin measured 10 centimetres wide and 180 centimetres long.
The dolphin was unable to go flop back into the sea because of strong winds and onshore waves, and it became too weak. The dolphin is now being cared for at the Phang Nga Aquaculture Research and Development Centre for some love and treatment before being released back to the Andaman Sea.
Environment
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
by guest blogger Kent Bowie
Thailand has seen rampant tourist development and expansion over the past 25+ years, but at what cost?
Is this sustainable or even ethical?
Social media has seen an explosive growth too over the last 15+ years, and one thing that annoys many governments worldwide is how the facts and figures delivered by their own agencies often bear no resemblance to the details posted ‘live and online’ by the worldwide army of grassroots commentators and locals on site.
In fact social media is having much sway that local governments and even global corporations are being shamed into scrambling to clarify, rectify or justify areas of concern.
Not just comments by the public are now on these web-mediums, but entire films and documentaries are now made, published and shared online.
Check out this DW report about the problems of rampant tourism…
Thai tourism has more than doubled in 8 years since 2011, with 34+ million visitors a year! It is worth remembering though that it is not just tourism numbers that are causing natural destruction, more education and awareness is needed by the Thai people too.
When tourists comes, they spend, they travel, they eat, they produce waste – and not just the wrappings, litter and disposable plastic drink bottles and food cases – tourists go to the toilet, and 34+ million extra people in Thailand is a lot of extra ‘toilet’.
Currently Thailand and Phuket are struggling with out-of-date and broken down waste disposal management. Current laws or regulations for sewage treatment and disposal are either woefully inadequate or more sadly, not even enforced. With the rampant and unabated development and construction of yet more and more condos, villas, tourist ‘leisure’ resorts and sites around Phuket, what happens to all that sewage?
Sadly, in most cases it is simply, cheaply and conveniently (for the developers) piped through to the local klongs, waterways and beaches – out of sight and out of mind maybe?
Not so much anymore though, as an army of tourists and locals are now taking photos and videos of the rampant health transgressions and are flocking in greater numbers to social media to highlight this slow and persistent poison that is killing the heart of Thai tourism.
#อย่าให้เรื่องนี้เงียบหายลงเล จากคลองบางเทาไหลลงสู่ทะเลเมื่อเช้านี้ (11/5/62) เป็นคลิปที่ชาวบ้านบางเทาบันทึกได้ ตามคลิปน้ำเสียสีดำสนิทและส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอย่างหนักจากคำบอกเล่าของนักท่องเที่ยว กำลังไหลลงทะเลตรงหน้าหาดบางเทา จังหวัดภูเก็ต งานนี้ไม่ต้องอายฝรั่งมังคุดหลอกครับ อายชาวบ้านเขาบ้าง เขาบอกว่าร้องมาหลายปีหลายครั้งแล้ว ก็ยังเฉยกันอยู่!! อย่าให้เรื่องนี้เงียบหายไหลลงทะเลไปอีกนะครับพระเดชพระคุณท่าน"เมื่อ 10 ปีที่แล้วผมเคยไปที่หน้าหาดบางเทา แล้วนั่งเรือของชาวบ้าน ไปเที่ยวเกาะแววใช้เวลาเดินทางประมาณ 15 นาทีซึ่งไม่ไกลจากฝั่งมาก เป็นเกาะเล็กๆที่มีทรัพยากรใต้ทะเลซึ่งอุดมสมบูรณ์เป็นอย่างมาก เราสามารถไปดำน้ำแบบสน็อคได้ น้ำใสเหมือนกระจก จนเห็นปลาสวยงามและปะการังกลากหลายสายพันธ์ุได้อย่างชัดเจน แต่ถ้าเล่นปลอยน้ำเสียลงทะเลแบบไม่บรรยะบรรยังแบบนี้ เกาะแววก็คงไม่เหลืออะไรแล้วแหละครับ!!"
Posted by จิตอาสา Go Eco Phuket on Friday, May 10, 2019
Would you or your family care to sit on a beach littered with plastic, bottle tops, sand soaked in raw, untreated sewage? Do you want to swim in a brown fetid slick sliding over the once pristine waves onto the beaches?
Recently posts regarding huge black pollution flowing onto Bang Tao beaches was shared via social media.
The President of Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Ma’ann Samran admitted that “90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their waste-water” which is being released into the Bang Tao canal and – you guessed it – flowing straight out to greet the tourists on the beaches.
That’s just one area. The story repeats throughout Thailand. Similar posts have been shared recently for Krabi, Jomtien and Pattaya. And it’s not just recently but over the past decade as the situation has become more common, worse and more people are posting pictures of the ugly situation.
Unless something is done, urgently, then Thailand, along with the southern tourist money-spinner, Phuket, will continue to lose tourists, especially when so many other countries are now going out of their way to welcome them.
We will look at where the tourists are now going in Part II of our article.
Environment
Little Marium growing up in a Dugong Thai nursery
Marium, an orphaned baby dugong found along the Krabi shore two months ago, will remain in the care of a dugong nursery on Koh Libong in Trang for at least six more months.
‘Marium’ means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’.
Chaiyapruek Weerawong, head of the Koh Libong Wildlife Preserve, says the female dugong would then be released in the open sea off Trang’s coast. He said Marium, now about six months old, was in the good hands of officials and volunteers in the island’s Khao Batu area.
Read more about Marium’s story HERE.
“She’s fed milk and seagrass and has a daily swim in the sea alongside the Mae Som (Mother Orange), the reserve’s specially rigged boat of that colour.”
Chaiyapruek said Marium was recovering well, consuming two litres of milk a day and now eating seagrass by itself. He said the dugong would also undergo survival training at low tide so it can avoid being washed ashore again.
“Although Marium’s stronger now, she’s still too small to release into the open sea because it could be harmed. We’ll continue taking good care of her for the next six months at least.”
Marium was found on Krabi’s Ao Tung Beach on April 29 and taken to Trang to recover. Dugongs are classed as “vulnerable to extinction” and protected by law in Thailand.
“I have been a vet for 30 years and have seen too much of the cycle of life and death, but the story of the orphan Marium really struck me.” – Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University
Trang has the largest dugong population in the country, with at least 210 counted in an aerial survey last year by the Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
PM Prayut receives Royal endorsement at Government House, Bangkok
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
Man charged with shooting girlfriend’s relatives in Rawai, Phuket
Thai PM receives royal endorsement. Negotiations on hold for today’s ceremonies.
Injured dolphin rescued off Phang Nga
Fishermen say they will protest fishing bans off Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Sixteen AK-47 rifles found in north-east Thailand water well
Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
21 undocumented Burmese migrants found in Songkhla, alleged Thai trafficker arrested
Three teenage girls in hospital after driving into a badly-signed 2 metre trench – VIDEO
Private sector waits for new economic ministers to raise investor confidence
Australian dies after falling from hotel balcony in Patong
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
Trending
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Travel2 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
-
Expats3 days ago
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
-
Hot News1 day ago
Democrats decide today if they’ll walk away from Palang Pracharat coalition
-
Environment22 hours ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Business3 days ago
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes