Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 10,817 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +187 since yesterday, and 84 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,682,021 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. Provincial Covid-19 totals can be found below.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,981 recoveries, a change of -561 from yesterday. There are now 110,880 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +752 from yesterday, including 2,985 in the ICU and 689 on ventilators.

Daily vaccinations topped 1 million on the date with the last reported data from the Department of Disease Control, with 480,064 first doses given, 489,043 second doses, and 40,965 third booster shots. According to their data (each governmental office seems to produce different data regarding vaccinations), on September 30, Thailand administered a record of just under 2.3 million vaccines.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

In provincial totals, Khon Kaen, with 305 new infections, just passed Sandbox destination Surat Thani (277 infections) in total Covid-19 cases today and Chumphon’s 115 new infections surpassed Ang Thong. Future Sandbox location on November 1 Chiang Mai had 225 new infections as it overtook both Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Nayok in total cases.

New Sandbox programme destination Phang Nga also moved up in the total infection ranking, passing Loei today after finding 68 new infections. And Satun surpassed Nan, Lampang, and Lamphun due to 67 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Despite 40 new infections yesterday, Mae Hong Son still remains the province with the least Covid-19 infections in Thailand. Today’s provincial figures saw 4 provinces with no new Covid-19 infections: Yasothon, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, and Lampang.

Below are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,185 🠗 379,066 2 Samut Prakan 462 🠗 115,542 4 Samut Sakhon 139 🠕 90,375 6 Nonthaburi 135 🠕 54,638 7 Pathum Thani 66 🠗 36,789 11 Nakhon Pathom 74 🠗 32,094 15 Ayutthaya 121 🠕 27,492 16 Saraburi 122 🠗 27,078 28 Lopburi 82 🠕 15,020 36 Suphan Buri 57 🠗 11,930 37 Nakhon Sawan 117 🠗 11,630 40 Ang Thong 21 🠗 10,191 43 Nakhon Nayok 102 🠕 9,603 44 Samut Songkhram 42 🠕 9,551 47 Phetchabun 67 🠕 8,859 50 Kamphaeng Phet 19 🠗 7,212 53 Sukhothai 40 🠕 5,485 56 Phitsanulok 44 🠕 5,188 59 Phichit 14 🠕 4,328 66 Uthai Thani 6 🠗 3,011 68 Sing Buri 6 🠗 2,721 73 Chai Nat 2 🠗 2,291

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 9 Songkhla 563 🠕 34,866 13 Yala 776 🠕 29,407 14 Narathiwat 479 🠕 28,340 18 Pattani 514 🠕 25,503 20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 345 🠕 19,052 31 Surat Thani 271 🠕 14,353 34 Phuket 162 🠕 12,327 39 Chumphon 115 🠗 10,242 46 Ranong 22 🠗 8,962 51 Trang 129 🠕 6,655 54 Krabi 108 🠗 5,408 55 Phatthalung 126 🠗 5,357 64 Phang Nga 68 🠕 3,202 69 Satun 67 🠕 2,388

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 130 🠗 26,527 23 Ubon Ratchathani 89 🠕 17,174 25 Buriram 30 🠗 16,058 26 Surin 78 🠕 15,519 27 Sisaket 91 🠕 15,258 29 Udon Thani 157 🠕 14,798 30 Khon Kaen 305 🠕 14,370 35 Roi Et 17 🠗 12,051 41 Maha Sarakham 70 🠕 10,145 45 Chaiyaphum 48 🠕 9,309 48 Kalasin 64 🠗 8,068 49 Sakon Nakhon 28 🠕 7,388 57 Yasothon 0 🠗 5,094 58 Nakhon Phanom 0 🠗 4,829 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 9 🠗 3,947 63 Nong Khai 7 🠗 3,302 65 Loei 14 🠗 3,169 67 Amnat Charoen 13 🠕 2,829 74 Mukdahan 3 🠗 2,159 75 Bueng Kan 8 🠕 1,839

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 42 Chiang Mai 225 🠕 9,610 60 Uttaradit 21 🠗 4,000 62 Chiang Rai 26 🠕 3,795 70 Nan 0 • 2,370 71 Lamphun 9 🠗 2,369 72 Lampang 0 🠗 2,362 76 Phayao 6 🠕 1,736 77 Phrae 8 🠕 1,631 78 Mae Hong Son 40 🠗 980

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 457 🠗 93,475 8 Rayong 364 🠕 35,257 12 Chachoengsao 112 🠕 30,557 21 Prachinburi 246 🠕 18,731 32 Chanthaburi 300 🠗 13,691 33 Sa Kaeo 81 🠗 12,506 52 Trat 107 🠕 5,814

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 50 🠗 71,025 10 Ratchaburi 253 🠗 32,529 19 Phetchaburi 103 🠗 19,555 22 Kanchanaburi 160 🠗 18,285 24 Tak 248 🠕 17,165 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 109 🠗 11,483

SOURCE: CCSA

