Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the CCSA reported 10,817 new Covid-19 infections, a change of +187 since yesterday, and 84 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of +11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,682,021 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. Provincial Covid-19 totals can be found below.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,981 recoveries, a change of -561 from yesterday. There are now 110,880 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +752 from yesterday, including 2,985 in the ICU and 689 on ventilators.

Daily vaccinations topped 1 million on the date with the last reported data from the Department of Disease Control, with 480,064 first doses given, 489,043 second doses, and 40,965 third booster shots. According to their data (each governmental office seems to produce different data regarding vaccinations), on September 30, Thailand administered a record of just under 2.3 million vaccines.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS UPDATES

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

In provincial totals, Khon Kaen, with 305 new infections, just passed Sandbox destination Surat Thani (277 infections) in total Covid-19 cases today and Chumphon’s 115 new infections surpassed Ang Thong. Future Sandbox location on November 1 Chiang Mai had 225 new infections as it overtook both Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Nayok in total cases.

New Sandbox programme destination Phang Nga also moved up in the total infection ranking, passing Loei today after finding 68 new infections. And Satun surpassed Nan, Lampang, and Lamphun due to 67 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Despite 40 new infections yesterday, Mae Hong Son still remains the province with the least Covid-19 infections in Thailand. Today’s provincial figures saw 4 provinces with no new Covid-19 infections: Yasothon, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, and Lampang.

Below are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,185 🠗 379,066
2 Samut Prakan 462 🠗 115,542
4 Samut Sakhon 139 🠕 90,375
6 Nonthaburi 135 🠕 54,638
7 Pathum Thani 66 🠗 36,789
11 Nakhon Pathom 74 🠗 32,094
15 Ayutthaya 121 🠕 27,492
16 Saraburi 122 🠗 27,078
28 Lopburi 82 🠕 15,020
36 Suphan Buri 57 🠗 11,930
37 Nakhon Sawan 117 🠗 11,630
40 Ang Thong 21 🠗 10,191
43 Nakhon Nayok 102 🠕 9,603
44 Samut Songkhram 42 🠕 9,551
47 Phetchabun 67 🠕 8,859
50 Kamphaeng Phet 19 🠗 7,212
53 Sukhothai 40 🠕 5,485
56 Phitsanulok 44 🠕 5,188
59 Phichit 14 🠕 4,328
66 Uthai Thani 6 🠗 3,011
68 Sing Buri 6 🠗 2,721
73 Chai Nat 2 🠗 2,291

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
9 Songkhla 563 🠕 34,866
13 Yala 776 🠕 29,407
14 Narathiwat 479 🠕 28,340
18 Pattani 514 🠕 25,503
20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 345 🠕 19,052
31 Surat Thani 271 🠕 14,353
34 Phuket 162 🠕 12,327
39 Chumphon 115 🠗 10,242
46 Ranong 22 🠗 8,962
51 Trang 129 🠕 6,655
54 Krabi 108 🠗 5,408
55 Phatthalung 126 🠗 5,357
64 Phang Nga 68 🠕 3,202
69 Satun 67 🠕 2,388

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 130 🠗 26,527
23 Ubon Ratchathani 89 🠕 17,174
25 Buriram 30 🠗 16,058
26 Surin 78 🠕 15,519
27 Sisaket 91 🠕 15,258
29 Udon Thani 157 🠕 14,798
30 Khon Kaen 305 🠕 14,370
35 Roi Et 17 🠗 12,051
41 Maha Sarakham 70 🠕 10,145
45 Chaiyaphum 48 🠕 9,309
48 Kalasin 64 🠗 8,068
49 Sakon Nakhon 28 🠕 7,388
57 Yasothon 0 🠗 5,094
58 Nakhon Phanom 0 🠗 4,829
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 9 🠗 3,947
63 Nong Khai 7 🠗 3,302
65 Loei 14 🠗 3,169
67 Amnat Charoen 13 🠕 2,829
74 Mukdahan 3 🠗 2,159
75 Bueng Kan 8 🠕 1,839

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
42 Chiang Mai 225 🠕 9,610
60 Uttaradit 21 🠗 4,000
62 Chiang Rai 26 🠕 3,795
70 Nan 0 2,370
71 Lamphun 9 🠗 2,369
72 Lampang 0 🠗 2,362
76 Phayao 6 🠕 1,736
77 Phrae 8 🠕 1,631
78 Mae Hong Son 40 🠗 980

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 457 🠗 93,475
8 Rayong 364 🠕 35,257
12 Chachoengsao 112 🠕 30,557
21 Prachinburi 246 🠕 18,731
32 Chanthaburi 300 🠗 13,691
33 Sa Kaeo 81 🠗 12,506
52 Trat 107 🠕 5,814

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 50 🠗 71,025
10 Ratchaburi 253 🠗 32,529
19 Phetchaburi 103 🠗 19,555
22 Kanchanaburi 160 🠗 18,285
24 Tak 248 🠕 17,165
38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 109 🠗 11,483

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending