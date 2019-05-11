And then there was three – a new bloc emerges from the political number-crunching | The Thaiger

Election
And then there was three – a new bloc emerges from the political number-crunching
PHOTO: The latest political weapon – an adding machine
A third possible bloc is emerging as the phones run hot with major parties trying to persuade the smaller parties and solo MPs to side with them.
The magic number is 251 seats to form a workable majority coalition. Any fewer than 250 will mean they risk being defeated on any vote in the lower house.
But the minor players are playing ‘hard to get’ as they know their votes are vital for the two major party players – Palang Pracharat (a proxy Junta civilian party) and Pheu Thai (anti-Junta, pro-Thaksin).
The Election Commission has now endorsed 99% of the 500 MPs now, only two remain in doubt although there is still some lingering litigation pending.
The so-called ‘third alliance’ is reportedly led by the Democrat Party 52 seats), Bhumjaithai (51 seats), Chartthaipattana (10 seats) and Chart Pattana (3 seats). Together, they would have 116 seats, well short of the necessary 250 needed to form a coalition. But, if they act as a bloc, they could offer their 116 votes for crucial budget and non-political votes, guaranteeing either the Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai sides with a workable majority to continue government, and then bicker over each other piece of legislation as they emerge.
Pheu Thai keeps maintaining that its alliance of seven parties is strong, with 245 seats. It consists of Pheu Thai (136), Future Forward (80), Seree Ruam Thai (10), New Economics (6), Prachachat (7), Puea Chat (5) and Palang Puangchon Thai (1). The new EC’s party-list calculation method took seven Future Forward seats out of the calculations, leaving the party that won the most seats in the election five seats short now.
The Palang Pracharat bloc now has 130 seats based on publicly declared shows of support – Palang Pracharath (115), Action Coalition for Thailand supported by former Democrat fixer and street protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (5) and small parties that received fewer votes per seat than the 71,000 average and received one seat each (10).
Those staying on the fence for now are one other one-seat party, which has said it will join whichever coalition forms a government, Palang Thongtin Thai (3), Rak Puen Pa (2) and Palang Chart Thai (1), totalling 7.
Palang Pracharat key figures are still claiming they have the numbers to form a government, the parties assumed to be on its side earlier — notably the Democrats and Bhumijaithai — have yet to go public with their support.
Prawit defends the PM’s brother being appointed to the new Senate
PHOTO: Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
When the media are sceptical, get your wing man to back you up.
The deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has defended the appointment of retired General Preecha Chan-o-cha, the younger brother of PM Prayut, as a senator in the new parliament’s upper house.
He said Gen Preecha is qualified as he was a member of the military-appointed NLA. When reporters questioned him today about General Preecha’s frequent absence from NLA meetings, he claimed to be unaware of the problem and asked the reporters to raise the question directly with the general.
General Preecha, former defence permanent secretary, is among about 60 NLA members who resigned en masse in preparation for assuming their new role as senators once there is a Royal Command endorsing the list of 250 senators. The list has already been submitted to His Majesty the King by the Thai PM.
Prawit has been head of the selection committee tasked with appointing 194 senators from different professional groups. The deputy PM brushed aside allegations that the Senate was just a “reincarnation” of the NCPO, claiming that only about 10 people closely associated with the junta will be appointed to the Senate.
“They want to work and want to help the government,” he said as he explained their appointment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Democrats poised to take on the Election Commission over party-list seats
Join the queue.
The Democrat party is joining two other political parties in objecting to the Election Commission’s party-list formula used to allocate seats to parties following the March 24 election. They’ve vowed to take legal action over the matter, along with heu Thai and Future Forward
All three have now vowed to explore all possible legal channels to deal with the EC.
Mr. Ramet Rattanachaweng, a member of the party’s executive committee, said that the EC’s method of party-list seat calculation did not reflect the voice of the voters.
“The principle of Article 91 of the Constitution is clear. It says that the seats to be allocated must reflect the votes of the people as much as possible,” said Ramet, adding that a party cannot get more party-list seats than those to which it is entitled.
In other words, he insisted that any party which received fewer than 71,168 votes in the March 24 election should not get any party-list seats. While expressing disagreement with the EC, the Democrat party’s tone has been just slightly less aggressive than from Pheu Thai and Future Forward.
The EC on Wednesday announced the allocation of 149 party-list seats and endorsement of 149 party-list MPs, including Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroogruantkit who is still embroiled in a legal conflict with the EC over his alleged media share-holding in violation of the election law.
Forming the next Thai government – Bhumjaithai and Democrats will decide
The result of who becomes the next government won’t come down to Palang Pracharat, Pheu Thai or even Future Forward. The horse-trading, that has been ongoing since the first results emerged after the March 24 election, has come down to some very simple maths.
The ‘swinging’ Bhumjaithai Party. Their votes will sweep either Pheu Thai or the Junta-in-civilian-clothing, Palang Pracharat, to power. They are the most likely of the ‘non committed’ parties to fall behind the anti-Junta gang although they are playing their cards very close to their chest right now.
The anti-junta bloc currently falls short of MPs required to form a government after its seat count fell from 255 to 245 under the Election Commission’s controversial party-list calculation method. But pro-democracy figures remain optimistic, as they believe not all the seats from the remaining 20 winning parties will necessarily go to Phalang Pracharat.
Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday tweeted that the pro-junta camp had only secured 138 seats in the lower house so far against the opposition bloc’s 245 seats.
The undecided faction comprising Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana and Chartpattana parties now accounted for 116 MPs, he added.
“It’s the Thai people’s duty to press this faction to make a decision,” the anti-junta politician said. “The country is in your hands. Don’t let anyone destroy it.”
The group Phumtham called the undecided faction, however, is viewed as leaning towards the pro-regime camp.
Earlier in the week it was reported that the Democrats and Bhumjaithai have been offered six spots each in the Cabinet by a buoyant Palang Pracharat, following the latest announcements about Party-list seats.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed the rumours yesterday, writing on Facebook that there had been neither talks on setting up a government nor negotiations over Cabinet seats.
“Bhumjaithai is listening to the voice of the people,” Anutin wrote.
A Democrat Party source also denied having negotiated with the pro-regime bloc, saying talks could be conducted after next Wednesday when the party chooses its new leader.
Political analyst Anusorn Unno, dean of the Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology at Thammasat University says that with the dust still not settled from the election results there were still possibilities for the anti-junta camp to beat its rival to form the government.
“It’s at the negotiation stage right now,” he said.
“It is unclear how many or which parties will support the |current regime. They only have three parties now with only some 120 MPs.”
While many doubt that Bhumjaithai would join the anti-junta camp, Anusorn reckons anything is possible since party leader Anutin had said the decision had yet to be made.
SOURCE: The Nation
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
