Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be dining with ruling coalition MPs today, reigniting speculation over his behind-the-scenes influence in Thai politics.

Chief Government Whip Wisut Chainaroon confirmed the meeting, calling it a rare but much-needed gathering to strengthen unity before Parliament reconvenes.

“This isn’t unusual,” said Wisut, a list MP from the Pheu Thai Party. “Since this government took office two years ago, coalition MPs have only had dinner together once. Now, with some parties having left, we need to talk and realign.”

Still, the guest list has raised eyebrows.

Thaksin, once ousted in a 2006 military coup and long considered the shadow figure behind Pheu Thai, returned to Thailand last year after 15 years of self-imposed exile. His highly publicised presence at a coalition dinner just weeks ahead of key legislative sessions is already stirring controversy.

Critics claim the former PM’s attendance may be an attempt to influence government decisions. But Wisut was quick to downplay the idea.

“Domination means giving orders — directing the party, MPs, or government on what to do,” he said. “If Thaksin simply shares his experiences and insights, that’s not control. People were very happy during his time as prime minister, so learning from that experience can be helpful.”

Wisut said that many younger MPs have never met Thaksin in person, making the dinner a valuable opportunity to engage with a political veteran, reported Bangkok Post.

Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as prime minister, echoed the sentiment, insisting the dinner is routine.

“These meetings help coalition MPs build relationships and exchange views,” Phumtham said. “They are not typically open to outsiders. Regarding media access, we’ll have to discuss whether filming will be allowed.”

The dinner comes amid increased scrutiny of Thaksin’s role in Pheu Thai’s inner workings, especially as speculation mounts over future Cabinet reshuffles and high-stakes policy debates.