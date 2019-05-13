Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future | The Thaiger

“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”

Maya Bay’s visitors will have to book in advance for limited day tours once the popular tourist magnet reopens to the public.

After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.

“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.

He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.