Rising tide of concern over lifting ban on elephant exports | The Thaiger

Rising tide of concern over lifting ban on elephant exports
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Animal rights activists, along with a strong voice of disapproval on social media, are complaining about the Commerce Ministry’s plan to legalise the export of live domesticated elephants.
Somsak Soonthornnawaphat, head of Thai operations for the organisation World Animal Protection, strongly disapproves of the plan, citing the likelihood of the elephants suffering distress and even agony on lengthy trips overseas. He noted, too, that lifting the ban on elephant exports could add further incentive for the illegal capture of wild elephants.
The Thailand Animal Rights Alliance has, meanwhile, launched a petition on change.org urging that the idea be abandoned. As of publication time, 3,000 signatures had been collected.
The ministry regulation announced last month withdraws a 2009 ban on the export of live elephants and elephant-related products such as ivory. Somsak pointed out that it does not violate the terms of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
“Domesticated elephants already registered with the authorities are allowed to be exported under the regulation, for diplomatic and research purposes only, and isn’t violating CITES,” he said.
But he pointed out that elephants are not built for long-distance transportation and are highly likely to suffer stress and become sick en route. Once at their destination, they will struggle to adjust to a new setting, compounding the stress.
“There is also no guarantee our elephants will be well treated. There have been cases where Thai elephants have been handled harshly to train them to entertain people at zoos.
“The elephant is our national animal and we need to protect it. We insist that elephants be protected from any harm and be able to live in a good environment.”
Edwin Wiek, another prominent animal-rights activist, shares Somsak’s concern over the risk of the elephants being maltreated at their destinations. He recalled a major controversy about a decade ago when it was reported that nine Thai elephants had been shabbily treated at Australian zoos.
“The final decision on exporting domesticated elephants and body parts including ivory lies with the CITES office in Thailand under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. So, for now actually, nothing has really changed.”
Regardless of whether the export ban is lifted or not, Wiek said, safety and welfare standards for domesticated elephants in Thailand remain a major concern, especially among those in elephant camps that suffer maltreatment by their owners.
SOURCE: The Nation
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Phuket’s Governor has given an urgent order to solve the problem of wastewater flowing into Bang Tao Beach yesterday after the issue went viral in social media.
If you suddenly having a sense of deja vu and are SURE you’ve read this before, that’s because the issue has been brought up hundreds of time in the past decades with nothing being done to address the shameful situation.
Here’s what usually happens…
- Social media posting or local complaint made about the black water flowing into Phuket’s west coast beaches along any of many canals flowing into the Andaman Sea
- Governor says he wants ‘immediate attention’ to the matter. Usually claims it’s the ‘first time’ he’s heard about the matter
- Local authorities and OrBorTor Presidents run for cover saying they are aware of the problem but don’t have enough budget to locate the origin or construct pay for sewerage infrastructure
- Photo opportunities and pointing of fingers
- Nothing happens
This has been the routine hundreds of times. Meanwhile this filthy black water continues to flow into the Andaman Sea. Completely preventable.
Yesterday’s posting shows a European tourist horrified that they might be swimming in water next to THIS flow of smelly, contaminated wastewater flow.
It’s happened at Krabi on Ao Nang, and Phuket at Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Bang Tao and Karon.
Maya Bay’s closure could be further extended – Dr Thon
Maya Bay, closed to the public since last June to allow its beach and coral to recover, will remain shut to visitors for at least another two years as its ecology needs more time to heal.
“The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Tanya Netithammakul will have the final say on whether to reopen the site for tourism and on which date.”
This from assistant dean of Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries Thon Thamrongnawasawat in his capacity as a member of the DNP’s marine park management advisory board.
Meanwhile some tour boats are still operating at the jaws of the famous bay.
“We have the restricted area that people cannot go inside Maya Bay, the area at the border before entering the Bay is still a snorkelling area.”
After the reopening, a series of measures will be imposed on Maya Bay and adjacent Loh Sama Bay, located within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, to limit the number of tourists and ban tour boats from entering through the front bay. Such measures would be essential to protect corals and reef sharks in the area, Thon said.
The DNP is in the process of implementing measures to minimise the environmental impact as well as build facilities such as nature study trails, piers and housing for officials. A future e-ticket system and a vessel monitoring system would also improve tourist management, Thon said.
“These facilities and systems would be tested first to assess their impact on the environment before authorities decided whether and when to reopen Maya Bay for tourism.”
Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office, said that after Maya Bay was reopened, the park authority would conduct follow-up reports on environmental impacts every three months in order to determine the appropriate number of tourists per session and per day in order to conserve the natural resources.
Maya Bay, with its white-powder sands and beautiful coral reef, is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket. It was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film The Beach starring Leonardo Di Caprio, but was badly battered by the year-round tourist traffic – up to 5,000 visitors a day.
Thailand to re-open the export of elephants after a 10 year ban
After more than ten years with a ban on the export of Thai elephants, Thailand’s Foreign Trade Department is now poised to ease restrictions paving the way for the export of the protected species for ‘non-commercial purposes’.
The director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, Mr. Adul Chotenisakorn, says the Ministry of Commerce issued a new regulation on April 10 to set the guidelines for the export of Thai elephants.
It says live elephants can be exported for research or for the promotion of bilateral relations between Thailand and the recipient country. The export of elephant products or parts for research, or to be kept as archaeological or artistic objects, will also be allowed. The elephants to be exported must also be legally registered.
But Mr. Adul says that since elephants are a protected species and are regarded more highly in Thailand than the other animals, the export issue is sensitive and, hence, the need for all stakeholders to be informed and to share their opinions about the issue.
For the elephants to be exported, he said that it must be assured that they will be treated properly by experts in accordance with the standards set by the World Association for Zoos and Aquariums and The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, there are about 4,000 wild elephants spread over seven forests in Thailand, as well as hundreds of domesticated elephants which are mostly used for in the tourism industry. The number of wild elephants has recently been rising, at a rate of about seven percent annually.
