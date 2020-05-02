Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month
Potential tourists and expats shipping in money from overseas were hoping the Thai baht would continue to fall against the US dollar. But they’d be surprised that the baht has rebounded in April against the greenback – about 3% in value. But Thailand’s Central Bank is warning that the recent strengthening of the baht against the USD may “not be sustainable”.
At its peak over the past year, one USD was worth 33.09 baht on April 2. Today it’s bouncing around 32.09 THB to 1 USD. But it’s not only the Thai baht, other regional currencies have also risen against the USD over the past month.
The baht and other regional currencies were hit hard in March due to a fast-rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region. It was still early days in the US before the wave of new infections hit the country.
Thailand’s current account surplus in March dropped sharply to $700 million compared to surplus of $5.4 billion in February.
“The surplus may fall to zero if the pandemic lingers,” according to Don Nakornthab, senior director at the Bank of Thailand.
He also noted that capital has been flowing out of Thailand in March largely due to foreign investors continuing to sell both equities and Thai government bonds, resulting in a capital and financial account deficit of $3.1 billion compared to a deficit of $4.4 billion in February.
“Tourism is usually the largest source of current account surplus, which was worth $37.9 billion last year with 39.7 million arrivals generating hard currency income for Thailand. Tourism dropped 76.4% in March and is expected to drop down to 99% in April.”
“The baht has also been less volatile in recent days as investors have seen indications that Thailand may have been successful in combating the outbreak as new confirmed cases have been down to a single digit for four days in a row.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
New plans for managing Thailand’s 2020 public debt
The Thai Cabinet has approved new plans for managing the fiscal 2020 public debt that was previously proposed by the Ministry of Finance. Deputy Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced that… “according to the new plans, the amount of ‘new’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.497 trillion baht from 894.005 billion baht.”
“The plan for the management of ‘existing’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.035 trillion baht from 831.15 billion baht.”
“And lastly, the ‘debt-repayment’ plan has been adjusted down to 389.373 billion baht from 398.372 billion baht,” according to Nation Thailand.
“The increase in new debt totalling over 603 billion baht aims to be consistent with the emergency decree that allows the Ministry of Finance to borrow money for rehabilitating the economy and society due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.”
The Cabinet has also approved plans to adjusted the new debt of state enterprises up by 18.702 billion so that agencies that will have their loan limit lowered.
Agencies whose loan limits will be decreased are…
- Port Authority of Thailand (down 4 billion baht)
- Provincial Waterworks Authority (down 1.92 billion baht)
While agencies whose loan limits will be increased are…
- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (up 4 billion baht)
- Provincial Electricity Authority (up 8.3 billion baht)
Internal loans have also been rearranged and adjusted down by 17.201 billion baht, from 85.357 billion baht to 68.155 billion baht. While Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand gets an additional 1.061 billion baht, State Railway of Thailand loans are cut by 18.262 billion baht.
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
Thailand springs back to life tomorrow (Sunday) with the alcohol sales ban being lifted and a raft of shops and services allowed to re-open, but under strict guidelines. Expect a lot of taking of temperatures, hand sanitisers at the entry of all shops, and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of face masks.
The list of services and shops that will be allowed to re-open, and the lifting of the alcohol sales ban, were both published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.
Clarifying the situation with alcohol, Deputy PM Wissanu Kre-ngam, said that though people are not allowed to drink alcoholic at eating venues, alcoholic drinks can be purchased and taken home.
The timing of the lift of the alcohol restrictions co-incides with a public holiday long weekend and there are fears that Thais, both taking to the roads again and having the alcohol ban lifted on the same day, may lead to additional carnage on the roads. Monday is Coronation Day, commemorating the coronation last year of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Here is a quick list of some of the services that can re-open from tomorrow.
• Hotels, airports, train and bus stations, hospitals, eateries and street vendors, with the exception of bars and pubs, can sell food and beverage but on a take-home basis. If these venues want to seat patrons then they must put social-distancing measures in place.
• Small wholesale and retail shops, markets, food markets and flea markets can open, but are required to check the temperature of visitors at the entrance.
• Hairdressers can provide washing and cutting services, but no patrons are allowed to wait for their turn inside.
• Golf courses can be and tennis courts can beopened, but no mass gatherings or team competitions allowed.
• Public parks can only open their outdoor sections for walking, running, cycling or exercising – no gatherings for competitions, plays or shows are allowed.
• Pet care shops that provide grooming and nursing services have to strictly follow the government’s hygiene measures.
SOURCE: National Thailand
Thai money changers now asking for government help
In a shocking reversal of fortune, money changers in Thailand, crushed by the the twin impacts of Covid-19 and the nationwide inbound flight ban, are asking for government assistance.
The catastrophic drop in tourist numbers, (76.4% in March, and expected to be near 100% for April) has forced the The Thai Association of Foreign Exchange to ask the government for an assistance package, including soft loans and income compensation for operators.
The association has submitted a letter to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, asking the government for a lifeline as the money changing business is by nature dependent on tourism.
“The money changing business has no income due the absence of customers, but operators must shoulder expenses like wages and rent and take risks incurred from the foreign exchange market’s volatility. As the government has not directly ordered the money changing business to shut down, operators cannot get any aid.”
The association, comprising hundreds of members, proposes a series of relief measures…
• the Social Security Office giving income compensation to operators
• waiving special business taxes
• offering short-term loans with a discounted rate to operators
• providing access to working capital loans to boost liquidity.
The letter adds that policymakers should expedite licence applications to enable those who are qualified to offer money transfers and e-money service, and asks the government to speed up issuance of rules and regulations to provide an opportunity for money changers to get assistance.
The Thai Bankers’ Association estimates that Thailand stands to lose 1.3 trillion baht, representing 7.7% of Thai GDP.
