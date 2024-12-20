Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 15:15, 20 December 2024| Updated: 15:15, 20 December 2024
257 2 minutes read
Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025
Picture courtesy of prachachat

Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) forecasts that the Thai baht will depreciate, reaching 34.50 to the US dollar by the end of this year and sliding further to 35.50 in 2025. This prediction comes as new US government policies are expected to exert pressure on the Chinese yuan next year.

The baht recently hit a three-month low of 34.61 against the greenback during early trading, following a close of 34.20 the previous day. This depreciation occurred as the US dollar and bond yields gained strength after the Federal Reserve implemented a 25 basis points interest rate cut overnight.

Advertisements

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee has maintained its policy rates at 2.25% as of December 18.

According to Kanjana Chockpisansin, head of research in the banking and financial sector at K-Research, “Even though the Fed cut rates to 4.25 to 4.50%, a two-year low as anticipated by the market, a hawkish statement from the central bank and an upgrade of the US’s 2025 economic growth forecast bolstered sentiment for the dollar, causing Asian currencies, including the baht, to weaken against it.”

Related news

Federal Reserve officials now anticipate only two rate cuts next year, a reduction from the four they projected in September. In response, the Thai market expects two rate cuts in 2025, according to Kanjana.

“Trends now support dollar strengthening, pressuring the baht to continue depreciating against the US currency.”

K-Research maintains its outlook for the Thai exchange rate to be 34.50 baht to the dollar by the end of 2024.

Advertisements

Thai baht

The baht has weakened by 1.2% year-to-date, moving from 34.14 baht to the dollar at the end of 2023. During the same period, the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen depreciated by 2.7% and 9.3%, respectively.

The South Korean won experienced the greatest loss at 11% while the Malaysian ringgit was the sole Asian currency to appreciate against the greenback, with a 2% increase.

Looking ahead to next year, Kanjana noted that the yuan is likely to depreciate in line with the slowing Chinese economy. Chinese officials recently indicated they may allow the yuan to weaken in 2025 in anticipation of higher US trade tariffs as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

K-Research anticipates that yuan movements will continue to pressure the baht, predicting it will finish at 35.50 to the dollar by the end of 2025.

Asian stocks, including those in Thailand, declined yesterday, December 19, after the Fed projected fewer interest rate cuts next year. The yen weakened beyond the critical level of 155 to the dollar as the Bank of Japan decided not to raise borrowing costs in its meeting early yesterday.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell to nearly US$2,600 per ounce, while Bitcoin remained stable above US$100,000.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, an economist for emerging Asia at BofA Securities, foresees three 25 basis points cuts by the Bank of Thailand in 2025, beginning in the second quarter, which would bring the policy rate down to levels seen between 2015 and 2018, reported Bangkok Post.

“We maintain our view that the monetary policy stance is too tight, considering the inflation rate. Rate cuts could ease financial conditions, given loan growth contraction, rising asset quality, and the weakening of domestic demand.”

Latest Thailand News
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video) Crime News

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

3 hours ago
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat Crime News

Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

4 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

4 hours ago
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle Crime News

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

5 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

5 hours ago
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

6 hours ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

7 hours ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

7 hours ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

8 hours ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

8 hours ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

9 hours ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

9 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

9 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

22 hours ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

1 day ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

1 day ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

1 day ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

1 day ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

1 day ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

1 day ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

1 day ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 day ago
Business NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

Published: 14:18, 21 December 2024
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Published: 14:00, 21 December 2024
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Published: 13:42, 21 December 2024
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Published: 13:15, 21 December 2024
Check Also
Close