Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies | The Thaiger

Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies
The Covid-19 coronavirus is expected to cause damage worth US$2.4-3.4 billion (74.6-105.7 billion baht) to ASEAN economies, according to estimates form the Kasikorn Research Centre. The jolt will likely result from a virus-related economic slowdown in China, which has close trade ties with ASEAN nations as well as investment and tourism, the centre reports.
If the outbreak can be contained within 6 months, Chinese economic growth could be at 4.7% this year, or 1% lower than predictions. That would cut ASEAN’s economic value by 74.6-105.7 billion baht, or 0.07-0.11% of ASEAN’s yearly gross domestic product.
Damage to Thailand would be “moderate,” at 15.5-21.8 billion baht, or 0.09-0.13% of annual GDP, the research centre wrote.
The economies of Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia are highly dependent on China, while Thailand’s dependence is moderate, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Thailand has risen to 33 after a Chinese woman aged 54 tested positive, the Department of Disease Control said at a press conference.
As of today, the number of confirmed virus patients in Thailand under hospital care is 23, most of whom are beginning to recover, according to local media. Ten patients who have completely recovered from the virus have been discharged.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus myths busted
The newly named Covid-19 coronavirus has killed over 1,300 people to date and infected more than 60,000 across 24 countries and territories. It’s perhaps unsurprising that myths and urban legends have sprung up surrounding the virus, both in how it’s spread and how to prevent it.
The Thaiger is here to bust some of those myths, courtesy of information provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
There is NO specific medicine to prevent or treat the coronavirus
There is currently no vaccine or combination of drugs proven to prevent or treat the virus. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek appropriate care, as medical professionals can still alleviate symptoms of the illness while your body fights against the virus.
This should also be obvious, but antibacterial medicines aren’t effective against coronavirus or any virus. They’re effective against bacteria. Still, if you are in hospital with symptoms of the virus doctors may choose to prescribe you antibacterial medication because co-infections are possible.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says a global research push is underway to find a vaccine or cure for the virus.
“Harnessing the power of science is critical for bringing this outbreak under control. There are questions we need answers to, and tools we need developed as quickly as possible. WHO is playing an important coordinating role by bringing the scientific community together to identify research priorities and accelerate progress.”
The coronavirus affects everyone, not just the elderly and young
While it’s true that older and younger age groups, and people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease appear to be more at risk of becoming severely ill from the virus, people of all ages can become infected.
List of things that DO NOT prevent coronavirus infection
- Putting sesame oil on the skin
- Eating garlic
- Mouthwash
- Rinsing your nose with saline solution
- Hand dryers and UV lamps
Thermal scanners at malls and airports are effective to a certain point in detecting people who have developed a fever but there is no magic scanner that detects any virus.
Thermal scanners cannot detect people who are infected but don’t yet have a fever. This is because it takes 2-10 days to develop symptoms.
You are probably safe receiving a package from China
The WHO’s analysis shows that the coronavirus doesn’t survive long on objects such as letters or packages, so receiving a package from China is safe… unless your postman has the virus.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer | WHO
Thai Embassy in Beijing ordered to care for 3 locals stranded in Wuhan
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai yesterday ordered the Thai embassy in Beijing to take care of three Thai citizens stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The three didn’t join the 138 Thai evacuees who returned on February 4. One of the three is a woman who overstayed her visa and has yet to pay the fine. The second is a woman recovering from a fever, while the third is a man who had a fever at the time of the evavuation but has now completely recovered.
Don said that the local embassy is sending moral support to the three, and officials from a university are sending food to the women daily. The stranded man is able to cook at his residence.
“I have ordered the embassy to take care of Thai people in other Chinese cities as well. No one will be left behind no matter where they are, in virus-risk areas or not. Everyone will receive care from the Foreign Ministry. I stress that the embassy must closely monitor situations so that it can quickly offer assistance when it is needed”
“Safety would be the most important factor for the possibility of their return to Thailand.”
Chinese authorities are aware of the situations of the three stranded Thais and have also provided help, the Thai News Agency reports.
SOURCE: TNA
UK prisoner tested for coronavirus after extradition is virus-free
UPDATE: Neither Mark Rumble nor another suspect deported to the UK have the Covid-19 coronavirus, The Daily Mail reports: “Two British prisoners including a ‘drug dealer’ who were sent home from Thailand do not have coronavirus, tests have confirmed.”
A British drug suspect, arrested in Pattaya on November 2 before being extradited to the United Kingdom in January, has been tested for the coronavirus. Thai authorities confirmed the identity of 31 year old Mark Rumble, who was sent back to the UK just over two weeks ago. An official for the Corrections Department says a medical check prior to the extradition on January 27 didn’t reveal any illness.
“His body temperature was 36.6C and the lung x-ray was normal.”
Rumble was taken to HMP Bullingdon prison in Oxfordshire, according to Sky News. Prisoners there are now being kept in isolation, with access restricted to the wing of the complex where they are being held.
On the same day Rumble and another prisoner were being tested, a British honeymooner who was removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined off Japan nin Yokohama Harbour over coronavirus fears, announced his first test for the virus was negative. Passenger Alan Steele posted on Facebook:
“Just received great news. My test showed negative to the virus and have now been swabbed for second test. If that comes back negative I get released.”
SOURCE: Sky News
