Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted | The Thaiger

Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
Two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, have been arrested after coordinated raids on illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in and around Bangkok. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket. Police found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers in the raids.
In a raid on a house in Lat Phrao district, police found seven pregnant Thai women and a 20-day old baby, who was being looked after by a woman claiming she was paid 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house. A Chinese man in the house was arrested on suspicion of hiring the women to become surrogate mothers.
Police believe the surrogate mothers would be sent to Laos, where embryos would be implanted at assisted-reproduction clinics, then return to the gang’s houses in greater Bangkok, where they would be looked after until seven-months pregnant. They’d then be sent to China to deliver the babies. But the coronavirus outbreak means the babies are now being born in Thailand.
The deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau said the recruiter of surrogate mothers would take care of all expenses they incurred. He said the gang had been operating since 2013, and he had no idea how many babies had been born or whether any were sent back to China, or for what purposes.
In another Bangkok raid, police found an illegal clinic staffed by a Chinese woman, and eight Chinese couples at a guest house, who they believe were seeking assisted-reproduction services.
Eight Burmese women, thought to be maids, were also found.
The two Chinese suspects are charged with operating illegal assisted-reproduction services and surrogacy services.
Bangkok
Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
A court has ruled that Bangkok City Hall’s project to build a promenade along both sides of the Chao Phraya River is illegal, and on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of works.
The Administrative Court ruled that the 14 billion baht project, which comprises two elevated walkways complete with a bicycle lane running for 57 kilometres along both sides of the river, does not qualify as a “river pier” in accordance with the Navigation Act.
Instead, the court ruled, the promenade falls under the Building Control Act, which requires City Hall to submit blueprints of the project and environmental impact studies before development work commences. Since this was not done, all work on the project is suspended until further orders from the court.
Activist group Friends of the River took the case to the court seeking to have the project scrapped, accusing City Hall of rushing the development without a study of its environmental and social impacts.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
One employee is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. A Nok Air plane hit a tug towing it to the passenger ramp at Don Mueang airport, killing the tug driver and injuring another employee. The incident occurred around 8am.
Don Mueang’s general manager told reporters that Nok Air flight DD6458, bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat,ran into the aircraft tug pulling it to the parking bay.
The coupling between the tug and the plane became loose and the driver had to stop the vehicle. The plane continued forward and collided with the tug, severely injuring the driver, who later died. Another employee was also hurt and rushed to hospital.
The plane involved was grounded and the flight delayed for about an hour. A replacement plane departed at 9:50am with all passengers.
Bangkok
Passenger leaps to safety as taxi crashes, driver asleep
A girl leaped from a moving taxi yesterday, possibly saving her life, as the car immediately crashed into the tollway wall, causing a 4-car pileup. The taxi driver had fallen asleep. The incident occurred on the north tollway at the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok province intersection northeast of Bangkok.
The girl posted on Twitter that the taxi driver was in a deep sleep and she tried to wake him. When the driver opened his eyes, he didn’t brake but continued driving.
“If anyone saw a person jump out of a car onto the tollway that was me. The story is, I called a taxi to go back to my condo in Rangsit. Suddenly the car collided with the tollway wall and I thought in my head that I was surely going to die. I kind of lost it for a while and tried to wake the driver up. I shook him and even slapped his face to wake him up. He was sleeping, and when he finally woke up and heard me tell him to stop, he asked why should he stop the car? I kept slapping him until he finally slowed down, which is when I opened the door and jumped out.”
“I saw my mother’s face floating in front of me. After crashing he was still trying to drive. My body was shaking so much, I was hugging my bag while the car was still moving. Many cars slowed down to see what was happening and a nice person delivered me home.”
The passenger wrote that before the moment of the accident, she notised that the car was weaving back on the road. She was frightened for a while before jumping out onto the road. A passing motorist saw her jump and took her safely to her home. The passenger went to hospital and filed a police report.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
